The latest episode of Fully Charged was a very special one, as Jonny Smith not only checked out but also test drove several EVs.

The main focus was on the all-electric Pininfarina Battista hypercar, which should enter production in late 2020. Automobili Pininfarina refines the prototype (not allowed for test drives yet) and managed to reach 500 km (310 miles) of WLTP range through improved aero.

The models that were available for test drives at the Circuit de Calafat in Spain were the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Electric GT (race-ready Tesla Model S P100D) and Mahindra Racing's Formula E. Let's check out the impressions.

Video Description via Fully Charged on YouTube: Pininfarina Battista EV hypercar development and Formula-E Training | Fully Charged How do you prepare for driving a 1900 hp EV hypercar like the Pininfarina Battista? Automobili Pininfarina & Mahindra Racing offered Fully Charged's Jonny Smith, and in fact all future owners of the electric hypercar (the most powerful road car ever built?) a training day on the track at Circuit de Calafat in Spain. Here, with the help of Nick Heidfeld, former Formula 1 and current Mahindra Racing Formula-E driver, Jonny gets an idea of the insane power of the electric drive unit at the heart of the Battista.

Firstly in a Tesla Model S P100D, then a GT race spec'd Tesla Model s and finally a GEN 1 Formula-E race car. He also speaks to Giulio Mosone, Chassis Engineer of Automobili Pininfarina, about the latest developments of the Battista:

1.5 MW

120 kWh

1696 lb/ft torque.

Refined front end for improved range

New WLTP range calculated as 500 km / 311 miles

1900 hp

Sub 2 seconds for 0-62 mph / 0 - 100 km/h

Pininfarina Battista specs: