Jonny Smith checks out the gorgeous Pininfarina Battista hypercar and tests a Formula E car at the race track.
The latest episode of Fully Charged was a very special one, as Jonny Smith not only checked out but also test drove several EVs.
The main focus was on the all-electric Pininfarina Battista hypercar, which should enter production in late 2020. Automobili Pininfarina refines the prototype (not allowed for test drives yet) and managed to reach 500 km (310 miles) of WLTP range through improved aero.
The models that were available for test drives at the Circuit de Calafat in Spain were the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Electric GT (race-ready Tesla Model S P100D) and Mahindra Racing's Formula E. Let's check out the impressions.
Video Description via Fully Charged on YouTube:
Pininfarina Battista EV hypercar development and Formula-E Training | Fully Charged
How do you prepare for driving a 1900 hp EV hypercar like the Pininfarina Battista? Automobili Pininfarina & Mahindra Racing offered Fully Charged's Jonny Smith, and in fact all future owners of the electric hypercar (the most powerful road car ever built?) a training day on the track at Circuit de Calafat in Spain. Here, with the help of Nick Heidfeld, former Formula 1 and current Mahindra Racing Formula-E driver, Jonny gets an idea of the insane power of the electric drive unit at the heart of the Battista.
Firstly in a Tesla Model S P100D, then a GT race spec'd Tesla Model s and finally a GEN 1 Formula-E race car.
He also speaks to Giulio Mosone, Chassis Engineer of Automobili Pininfarina, about the latest developments of the Battista:
1.5 MW
120 kWh
1696 lb/ft torque.
Refined front end for improved range
New WLTP range calculated as 500 km / 311 miles
1900 hp
Sub 2 seconds for 0-62 mph / 0 - 100 km/h
Gallery: Pininfarina Battista
Pininfarina Battista specs:
- 120 kWh battery
- range of 500 km (310 miles) WLTP
- 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 2 seconds
- acceleration from 0 to 300 km/h in less than 12 seconds!
- top speed of more than the 250 mph (400 km/h)
- system output: 1,397 kW (1900 hp) of power and 2,300 Nm of torque
- all-wheel drive
- 350 kW DC fast charging (0-80% in 40 minutes)