Automobili Pininfarina was an old dream from the founder, Battista Pininfarina. And the electric hypercar made as a tribute to him is ready to make that a reality, but it will bring in its frunk – or trunk, whatever – a new range of high-end all-electric vehicles that will get the company selling around 10,000 car a year by 2024. But which will they be?

While Autocar says the company is working on three new electric SUVs, Automotive News says the company is still studying which bodies would make sense. Part of that study will happen at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

That will be the stage for the first public presentation of the Battista in its production form. Only 150 will be ever produced, each with a minimum price tag of $2.2 million. Half of them would already be reserved.

The car – which shares some components with the Rimac C_Two – delivers 1,874 hp (1,397 kW) and 1,696 lb-ft (2,300 Nm). It’s dimensions are still unknown. Perhaps the company will talk about them in Pebble Beach.

What we know is that it will probably ask future owners of the car which other models it should work on for the future. The company will use its previous concepts to make the inquiries. And Automotive News names at least one, the Cambiano. A sedan.

According to Autocar, the first model is already defined. It is being developed under the code PF1. Remember the Battista was the PF0 project. This SUV would be the fastest one, with 927 hp and a 140 kWh battery pack for a 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) time of less than 3 seconds.

Automotive News says the company CEO, Michael Perschke, is in search of a Tier 1 supplier to provide the skateboard electric chassis over which the cars will be built. Germany, France, and the UK would be the main candidates for producing the cars.

Automotive News also gives us a nice insight into why the Battista has a 120 kWh battery pack, for almost 2 tons of weight, and one of its main competitors, the Lotus Evija, has a smaller one, with 70 kWh.

Perschke doubts anyone will take the Battista to a track, so he decided to make it solely a hyper GT car. As if it was nothing much...

Battista Farina was nicknamed Pinin, as he was then the smallest of ten brothers. Pinin means small. Another sibling was born after him, but Pinin was always a giant in design. He would probably be proud of the company and of the car that bears his name. We are yet to know how it drives, but it surely lives up to the studio's fame of tasteful styling.

Sources: Autocar and Automotive News