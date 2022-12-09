Form Meets Function: Eysing PF40 In Collaboration With Pininfarina

If I were to ask you to think about a rolling piece of art on two wheels, chances are you’d conjure up images of a classic motorbike—say a Ducati 916, or maybe even a Vincent Black Shadow. It could even stand to argue that MV Agusta’s modern-day machines fall under this category. After all, its slogan is indeed ‘Motorcycle Art.’

Regardless of what bike you choose to embody a rolling piece of art, chances are you weren’t thinking of a moped, let alone an electric one at that. Well, perhaps all that is about to change, as what we have here is the Eysing PF40, a retro yet futuristic electric moped designed in collaboration with none other than Pininfarina. Eysing is a Dutch electric moped specialist known for its premium models. However, it’s clear to see that the PF40 is a cut above the rest.

For starters, Pininfarina explains that design inspirations for the PF40 came from classic motorbikes of the 1930s—sort of like a vintage board track racer but infused with modern-day minimalist styling. The result is a bike that looks sleek yet sporty in a classically elegant way. It even has a faux fuel tank up front which can be used for storing your belongings while out on a ride. Up front, a circular headlight illuminates the road ahead, and an analog gauge gives you basic albeit sufficient readouts of pertinent ride data.

As for the bike’s underpinnings, it’s based on Eysing’s Pioneer, a handcrafted electric two-wheeler powered by a punchy 1,500-watt motor. More specifically, the moped is offered in two versions with top speeds varying between 15.5 miles per hour and 28 miles per hour. The changes made to the PF40 aren’t all for show, either. According to Pininfarina, the PF40 has a lower center of gravity providing a more stable and confidence-inspiring ride. The stylish lightweight aluminum wheels and slim vintage style forks reduce unsprung weight, too.

Last but not least, the Eysing PF40 is equipped with a battery pack that delivers up to 50 miles on a single charge—not that you’d want to take this thing too far away from your house. Why? Well, it obviously carries quite a hefty price tag of 13,870 Euros, or around $14,700 USD.