Automobili Pininfarina will deliver the first Battista electric hyper GT cars in North America this month, including the first of the exclusive Battista Anniversario special edition cars.

Following the appearance at Monterey Car Week, the first two series production Battista vehicles (if that term can be used for a highly personalized, handcrafted hyper GT that starts at $2.2 million) will be delivered to their owners in the United States in October.

The first bespoke Battista will leave the Battista Atelier in Cambiano, Italy, this month to reach its owner, followed by the exclusive Battista Anniversario, which will be received by another US customer. Only five Anniversario cars will be made, and all of them have been sold to US clients.

The arrival of the first two Battista customer cars in the US coincides with the addition of a new Automobili Pininfarina retail partner in Dallas, Texas—the 10th world-class retail partner for the brand in North America.

"The team and I are very proud of Automobili Pininfarina's expansion in the U.S. and the delivery of the first Battista cars stateside. This symbolizes our creation of a new luxury electric car segment both in the U.S. and globally. With a passionate collector receiving the first Battista in North America, we see tremendous confidence in this masterpiece of design and technology in this influential community." Per Svantesson, Automobili Pininfarina CEO

Gallery: First Production Automobili Pininfarina Battista Electric Hyper GT For US Customer

The executive added that North America is a very special region for Automobili Pininfarina as the majority of the 150 bespoke Battista EVs will be owned by US clients.

As you can see in the gallery above, the first US-bound Battista customer car is highly personalized. The vehicle has been individually tailored and designed by its owner, a private collector on the West Coast, together with Automobili Pininfarina's Chief Design Officer, Dave Amantea.

The bespoke Battista boasts a silver and carbon fiber exterior theme with red aluminum details, while the interior is a combination of red leather, carbon fiber and aluminum. On the outside, the Argento Liquido paint finish on the body is contrasted by the Carbon Accent Pack and mirror caps finished in exposed signature Carbon tinted in black.

The streamlined Goccia roof is painted in black and the Exterior Jewellery Pack has been specified by the client in brushed aluminum painted in a bespoke vibrant red. Matching red brake calipers and center lock rings complement the Impulso wheel rims painted in Gloss Black.

As expected, the attention to detail is stunning with this car, which even has a bespoke car key featuring a stripe finished in the same red anodized brushed aluminum to match the interior Aluminum Detailing.

Before being delivered to its lucky owner, the first ever series production Battista will make an exclusive appearance this month at a customer event in New York state. The vehicle will be presented to clients with the new four-piece Battista Luggage Collection, which is making its global premiere at the event.