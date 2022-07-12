Automobili Pininfarina has started production of the $2.5 million Battista pure electric hyper GT at its Atelier located in Cambiano, northern Italy.

The most powerful production car ever designed and built in Italy will start shipping to no more than 150 customers worldwide this summer, with the first unit to land in North America in August.

With 1,874 horsepower (1,900 PS) and 2,360 Newton-meters (1,740 pound-feet) of torque from a four-motor electric powertrain shared with the Rimac Nevera, the Battista accelerates from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) faster than a current Formula 1 car, in under 2 seconds.

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista hypercar is powered by a 120-kWh battery that motivates the four electric motors—one at each wheel—and enables a simulated WLTP range of up to 310 miles (500 kilometers) on a single charge.

As you can imagine, each of the 150 exclusive bespoke models will be individually hand-crafted by the artisans at Automobili Pininfarina's 2,300-square-meter (24,757-square-foot) Atelier, with the company promising new levels of hand-finished personalization and tailoring to its customers.

Gallery: First production Automobili Pininfarina Battista electric hyper GT

The attention to detail is extraordinary as each Battista takes 10 weeks to assemble from start to finish, with 10 craftspeople assembling each car for more than 1,250 hours. The bespoke design features and finish of the exclusive Battista Anniversario model (limited to 5 units worldwide) extends this up to 1,340 hours, with its hand-painted finish requiring an extended 18-week schedule—compared to 3-4 weeks for the standard car.

The company says there are 13.9 quintillion possible exterior combinations and 128 million possible configurations for the interior, including colors, materials and engravings, which means owners can make their Battista truly unique.

Customers who visit the Atelier, which was recently updated with a commissioning lounge for prospective owners, will have the opportunity to meet the team behind the vehicle, work together with the team to tailor the design of their car and even see it being built.

"The Battista hyper GT is the realisation of a dream, which began with design icon Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina's ambition to create a beautiful car bearing only the Pininfarina name. We are proud to have achieved that goal and in doing so, we lead a movement into an exciting new luxury era, where design purity and a focus on sustainable innovations will shape a series of incredible new vehicles from Automobili Pininfarina." Per Svantesson, Automobili Pininfarina CEO

You can take a look at the very first Automobili Pininfarina Battista in the photo gallery above, which includes images taken during its debut client test experience in Monaco. The same car will be heading to North America in August to make an appearance at the prestigious Monterey Car Week before being handed over to its customer.