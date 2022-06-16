Mate Rimac, the founder of electric super sports car maker Rimac Automobili and EV powertrain components supplier Rimac Technology, has posted photos of the first Nevera hypercar that received license plates.

This is an important milestone for the Croatian brand as it means the Nevera, which will be made in a limited run of 150 units, is now finally road-legal and can embark on its final journey: being delivered to customers.

"After 5 years of development, over 1,000 people in the project, 17 prototypes produced, 45 crash tests, 9 cars destroyed during crash tests and thousands of other tests - today the first Nevera is regularly registered. For now in Croatia and soon in many other countries." Mate Rimac

The photos shared by Mate Rimac reveal a turquoise painted Nevera with Croatian license plates from the country's capital city of Zagreb. Look closely at the sequence of letters and numbers after "ZG" and you'll realize it's a cool reference to the electric hypercar's monumental peak torque of 2,360 Nm (1,740 lb-ft).

We don't know if this first road-legal Nevera is actually Mate's car, but we wouldn't be surprised at all if it was. He does not reveal that in the post or the comments. Mate Rimac does says it will be interesting to see the Nevera on the roads of Monaco, UK, USA, Germany, Japan, Canada and other countries, as the hypercar's journey is just beginning.

The Rimac Nevera is designed, engineered and handcrafted in Croatia at the company's production facility in Sveta Nedelja just outside Zagreb. The spectacular hypercar is powered by a quad-motor electric powertrain making 1,888 horsepower (1,914 PS or 1.4 MW) and 2,360 Nm (1,740 lb-ft) of torque.

As you can imagine, the Nevera's performance figures are out of this world: 0-62 mph (0 100 km/h) takes 1.97 seconds, 0-186 mph (0-300 km/h) takes 9.3 seconds, the quarter-mile is covered in under 8.6 seconds, and the top speed is 256 mph (412 km/h).

The motors draw power from a 120-kWh Lithium Manganese Nickel battery pack that can take up to 500 kW of DC fast charging for a 0-80 SoC time of 19 minutes. The estimated WLTP range is 550 kilometers (341 miles) based on preliminary testing and simulations.

The Rimac Nevera costs around €2 million, which equates to $2.1 million at the current exchange rates.