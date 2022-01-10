Rimac Nevera, an amazing Croatian electric supercar, recently visited a local Ionity ultra fast-charging station to take some juice.

Mate Rimac, the founder of the Rimac Automobili, shared a few images to show the incredible charging rate, one that we have never seen in a passenger electric car.

The car was well above 300 kW and was able to maintain such a level, achieving unprecedented average charging power, close to 260 kW over a 21-minute session! This result crushes Lucid Air's amazing fast charging curve - at least as far as raw power is considered.

Here are two images at 32% (311 kW) and 80% (141 kW) state-of-charge (SOC), while the third one - at 62% SOC and 333 kW - was additionally shared in an Automobile Propre article.

We don't know whether the 333 kW was the peak, as Ionity chargers are supposed to go up to 350 kW.

Mate Rimac pointed out that that the Rimac Nevera charges at over 300 kW only because the charger can't deliver more! The car is ready to accept 500 kW, according to the specs.

"Nevera charging at 300+kW at public fast charging station in Croatia (Ionity). The car can actually take 500 kW, once charging stations catch up. 10-80% in 21 minutes in the real world. Now, waiting for 500 kW…"

Rimac Nevera fast charging brief analysis:

Rimac Nevera Rimac Nevera's 120 kWh battery

Let's take a closer look at the details. According to the images:

32% SOC: 311 kW (2.6C)

25 kWh dispensed over 5 minutes

(2.6C) 25 kWh dispensed over 5 minutes 62% SOC: 333 kW (2.8C)

71 kWh dispensed over 14 minutes

(2.8C) 71 kWh dispensed over 14 minutes 80% SOC: 141 kW (1.2C)

91 kWh dispensed over 21 minutes

The Rimac Nevera's 120 kWh battery is an 800 V type (maximum 730 V), which should be able to recharge from 0 to 80% SOC in 22 minutes. The car's max is 500 kW.

We don't know at what SOC charging started.

What we can calculate, are the average charging power levels. The 21-minute session resulted in 91 kWh dispensed by the charger, which means that the average was above 260 kW.

Average charging power from the start:

x% SOC to 32% SOC: average of 312 kW (2.6C)

(26 kWh over 5 minutes)

(2.6C) (26 kWh over 5 minutes) x% SOC to 62% SOC: average of 304 kW (2.5C)

(71 kWh over 14 minutes)

(2.5C) (71 kWh over 14 minutes) x% SOC to 82% SOC: average of 260 kW (2.2C)

(91 kWh over 21 minutes)

Average charging power between the given points:

32% SOC to 62% SOC: average of 300 kW (2.5C)

(45 kWh over 9 minutes)

(2.5C) (45 kWh over 9 minutes) 32% SOC to 82% SOC: average of 244 kW (2.0C)

(65 kWh over 16 minutes)

(2.0C) (65 kWh over 16 minutes) 62% SOC to 82% SOC: average of 171 kW (1.4C)

(20 kWh over 7 minutes)

Well, the data speaks for itself as the Rimac Nevera achieves charging power that is basically unavailable for any production electric car model tested so far.

We don't have full data, but the range replenishing speed (by 80% SOC) might be similar to the Lucid Air, which charges at lower average power, but is more efficient and has much higher range. For a short session - 5-10 minutes - and low state of charge, the Lucid Air probably will replenish range faster, because it also can reach 300 kW.

Anyway, amazing performance by Rimac Nevera, which today is not yet able to show its full potential due to the limited power output of the public fast chargers (300-350 kW).

