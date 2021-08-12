DragTimes shared another teaser video from the Rimac Nevera testing at the Famoso Dragstrip, this time showing speedometer and accelerometer indications.

As we can see, this 1.4 MW quad motor monster is able to reach up to 1.5g (at around 42 mph), which is tremendous force.

g-force is the gravitational force equivalent. On Earth, the gravitational acceleration is about 9.8 m/s2. 1.5g would be then 14.7 m/s2.



The values of 1.0g or more last up to almost 100 mph (160 km/h)! When passing the 1/4 mile distance, at 164 mph (264 km/h), the acceleration force was still at 0.5g.

DragTimes wants you to guess the world record time while they are finishing up the editing of the video.

We assume that it's above 8 seconds. A hint about the world record suggests that it will close or be better than 8.6 seconds in the specs.

Rimac Nevera specs: