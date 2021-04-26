Whenever I write a piece about the Rimac C_Two, I am very excited to talk about what is definitely one of the most exciting electric cars to be launched in the near future. However, it seems that our readers don’t really care for the C_Two that much, even though it will probably end up becoming the quickest accelerating vehicle in the world once launched.

It will have close to 2,000 horsepower (1,914 ponies, to be exact), it will be fully-electric, and it will blow most other cars out of the water. And even though Rimac expects it to do the quarter-mile in 9.1 seconds, the company’s founder, Mate Rimac, casually got the car to dip below the 9-second mark during a quick acceleration run on a disused airfield.

He even points out that said airfield had laid unused for a while and that the asfalt surface was not only slightly uneven, but it was also dirty. And in spite of all this, his specialist measuring gear confirmed that the vehicle crossed the quarter-mile mark in exactly 8.95 seconds, doing a speed of 156 mph (252 km/h).

The nought to sixty time was not as good as it can be, 2.42 seconds, but the surface the test was performed on is probably to blame again. And it is also worth noting that this C_Two prototype (one of five built for testing purposes) isn’t even dialed all the way up when it comes to its power output and it doesn’t have launch control implemented yet.

Another takeaway from this video is just how humble and down to earth Mate Rimac is. He has certainly achieved a lot, creating this very unique electric vehicle company that is already collaborating with OEMs, sharing its knowledge of high-performance EVs, but he also seems like a very approachable and knowledgeable person who is extremely passionate about what he’s doing.

We can’t wait for the final production spec C_Two to be revealed, with its final performance figures, and its final name. This vehicle will be one of the few electric cars that will give the upcoming Tesla Roadster a real run for its money.