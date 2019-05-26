Here is a very interesting Rimac Automobili factory tour with Mate Rimac, which shows basically all departments in the main headquarters in Croatia.

The video provided by Tim from Shmee150, who previously had a unique opportunity to ride in the Aston Martin Rapide E on the track, is so engaging that you will not even notice the 50+ minute gone.

One thing is sure - the upcoming C_Two (only 150 to be made) will be an amazing car and we are not surprised that Rimac attracts a lot of new investors, including Porsche and Hyundai Motor Group.

