We've known for more than a month now that Tesla will hand over the first Cybertruck vehicles to customers on Nov. 30 as part of a delivery event held at Gigafactory Texas in Austin. Now that we've entered the week of the event, Tesla has also announced the starting time and—surprise, surprise—it's in the daytime, which is rather unusual for a big event like this one.

Martin Viecha, Tesla's head of Investor Relations, announced on X that the Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event will start "around 1 p.m. CT."

"The Cybertruck delivery event starts at around 1pm CT on Thursday, in case someone's unsure. I've noticed that few people thought it's an evening event," Viecha wrote on his X account.

This translates into reasonable hours for both the East and the West Coasts (2 p.m. EST and 11 a.m. PST, respectively) and it also means that people in Europe won't have to set their alarm clocks for midnight or later as the event will start at 8 p.m. Central European Time.

As you probably know by now, the Cybertruck delivery event will be livestreamed online, likely on the automaker's official social media channels including X and YouTube. Mind you, Tesla hasn't updated the event's page with the starting time, nor has it posted links or details about the live stream. (We'll also have a post here so you can tune in with your InsideEVs crew.)

The event will be open exclusively to Tesla shareholders selected via an online drawing. Besides the raffle, Tesla shareholders also had the opportunity to claim tickets via Tesla's referral program for 30,000 credits. It's worth noting that every ticket offers the possibility to bring one guest. The EV maker says it expects to accommodate "a limited number of shareholders in person."

Cybertruck reservation holders should not set their expectations too high for the delivery event as Tesla typically hands over only a handful of vehicles every time it launches a brand-new vehicle.

Earlier this month, Tesla's product design director Javier Verdura said at an event in Mexico that only 10 Cybertrucks will be delivered at the event on Thursday.

It remains to be seen if that will be the case, but what's probably more important is how much information Tesla will reveal about its electric truck at the event. There's a lot we don't know, including pricing, battery and motor specifications, range ratings, performance specs, and much more. With any luck, we'll know more on Thursday afternoon.