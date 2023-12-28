The GMC Sierra EV Denali has been spotted in the wild for the first time while undergoing testing in Michigan.

Mind you, these are not actual spy photos as they were shared by GMC and Buick global vice president Duncan Aldred on his X account. Also, the design of the Sierra EV hasn't been a secret since its unveiling more than a year ago. GMC claimed the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 sold out 24 hours after reservations opened in late October 2022, but it didn't say how many units were available to preorder.

Get Fully Charged GM has struggled to actually produce EVs, will the Sierra EV break this trend? Aside from the Bolt and Bolt EUV, GM hasn't had much success in actually producing and selling EVs. The Sierra EV will likely follow down this same lackluster path.

The flagship trim level of the GMC Sierra EV pickup truck is seen in Duncan Aldred's photos in the Edition 1 launch trim, which will be the first to arrive to the market and the most loaded with features—much like the Hummer EV Edition 1 was at its debut.

The Denali looks great in these shots, with design highlights including the distinctive front end with illuminated grille outline and GMC badge, the Denali-specific front bumper, the reverse L-shaped daytime running lights, the dual-color rims, and gloss black exterior details.

We also get a look at the dashboard, which is dominated by a massive tablet-like 16.8-inch infotainment touchscreen—the largest ever in a GMC Sierra—combined with an 11-inch digital instrument cluster and a multi-color heads-up Display. All three are powered by GM's Ultifi vehicle software platform.

The GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 was initially supposed to launch in early 2024, but the automaker's website currently lists summer 2024 as the expected debut date—the regular Sierra EV Denali is expected to come in late 2024. This likely means that the Sierra EV Denali will arrive as a 2025MY and not 2024MY as GM initially said.

Gallery: 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1

16 Photos

The Sierra EV Denali has an estimated starting MSRP of $107,000 (plus $1,795 shipping), making it the most expensive Sierra EV trim by far—GMC will also offer entry-level Elevation and rugged AT4 grades, but these are not expected to go on sale earlier than 2025.

The Sierra EV Denali features a dual-motor powertrain that delivers 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet (1,063 Newton-meters) of torque in Max Power mode. A massive lithium-ion battery pack, with a reported capacity of 200-kilowatt hours, enables a driving range of approximately 400 miles, according to the automaker.

Thanks to the Ultium platform's 800-volt electrical architecture, the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is said to add 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes of DC fast charging. Key features also include a 4-wheel steering system with CrabWalk, SuperCruise hands-free river-assistance tech, and the Power Station Pro that offers off-boarding power of up to 10.2 kW.

Truck-specific features include the MultiPro midgate that unites the bed and the cabin, expanding bed length to 10.83 feet, and the max trailering capacity of 9,500 pounds.