After starring in the first GMC Hummer EV commercial two years ago and in several promotional videos since then, NBA superstar LeBron James is back to endorse the electric Hummer in a new ad.

Called "King of CrabWalk," the new spot debuted during the NBA All-Star Game, exactly a week after GM's Super Bowl commercials that centered on electric vehicles.

As its name suggests, the video focuses on the GMC Hummer EV's CrabWalk feature, but not the way you would expect. The real stars of the commercial are a bunch of crabs who are fascinated by the Hummer EV and are willing to go the extra mile to one of them "in the wild."

The video starts by showing the crustaceans leaving the beach for the city as "Get Ur Freak On" by Missy Elliott plays.

After seeing some of their own unfortunate relatives being served for lunch at a cafe, the crabs ride on a pool raft and finally come to rest in a driveway where a GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup is parked.

LeBron James is just about ready to drive off when he notices the crowd of crabs in the truck's central display, so he decides to give them what they came to see. He engages CrabWalk and the GMC Hummer EV truck is then seen leaving the driveway, with the crabs raising their claws in awe.

The electric pickup's CrabWalk feature turns all four wheels in the same direction up to a 10-degree angle, allowing the vehicle to move diagonally like a crab.

GMC started customer deliveries of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup in December 2021. The fully loaded model carries a starting price of just over $110,000 but you can't buy one anymore as reservations for Edition 1 are full.

The next trim to become available is the Hummer EV3X in fall 2022 with a starting MSRP of $99,995. A Hummer EV SUV will also debut in early 2023.