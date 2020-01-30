General Motors has just released a teaser image, a few videos and some preliminary specs for its upcoming Hummer EV. GM is referring to the vehicle as the GMC Hummer EV electric super truck and with the specs it has, the name (super truck) seems appropriate. How do these figures sound?

1,000 HP

11,500 pound-feet of torque

0 to 60 in 3 seconds

Of course, that torque metric is disputable and we've seen similar wild claims like that in the past, so just ignore that figure for now, as it's not really comparable to any torque claims for conventional gas or diesel pickup trucks.

According to GM, the GMC Hummer EV will be available starting in Fall 2021. However, it will make its official debut on May 20, 2020:

The GMC HUMMER EV will be revealed on May 20, 2020 and built in Michigan at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.

The vehicle will also appear in an upcoming Super Bowl spot:

The 30-second TV spot is scheduled to air during the second quarter of the big game. The spot highlights the anticipated performance of GMC’s all-electric super truck, which will generate remarkable metrics in terms of horsepower, torque and acceleration while providing incredible on- and off-road capability. All of this is combined with the vastly reduced noise and zero emissions inherent in the operation of an electric vehicle.

There's no information at this time as to the expected range of the Hummer truck. Nor is there any hint at pricing.

When the GMC Hummer truck hits the scene it will face a lot of electric truck competition in the form of the Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck, electric Ford F-150 and possibly even some unexpected vehicles like the Fisker pickup and the Lordstown Endurance truck.

It's quite likely that the GMC Hummer EV will be followed by other electric trucks and even some SUVs from General Motors in the near future.

Take a look at the various video released by GMC on the Hummer EV below:

Full press release below:

GMC HUMMER EV Pairs Incredible Capability, Zero Emissions