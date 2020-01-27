The sprawling General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck plant will become the automaker's first factory dedicated to the production of electric vehicles. Once the home of the discontinued Chevy Volt, the facility will begin its new life rolling out battery-powered pickup trucks in late 2021.

Shortly thereafter it will also churn out copies of the Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle which was just revealed last week in San Francisco. Eventually, a number of electric truck and SUV models will be manufactured in the revamped space. The plan calls for a total of $2.2 billion to facilitate the transformation.

With Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer present, GM President Mark Reuss said,

"Through this investment, GM is taking a big step forward in making our vision of an all-electric future a reality. Our electric pickup will be the first of multiple electric truck variants we will build at Detroit-Hamtramck over the next few years."

Despite its pioneer status in the electric vehicle space, GM has been seen as something of a laggard of late. With only a single EV among its various brands in the U.S. – the Chevy Bolt EV – it's being outsold by the relative newcomer Tesla. Even its German rival Volkswagen Group has finally begun to make good on its long-promised electrification program.

Fans of EVs and the Detroit company should soon have more to cheer about, however. Speaking with company officials prior to the announcement, InsideEVs was given the impression that a number of other electric-vehicle product announcements would be coming in the near future. Though it may not seem like it from the outside, the automaker has been laying the foundation for an electric future.

It has put together a $2.3 billion joint venture with LG Chem for a facility to annually produce over 30 GWh worth of lithium-ion cells in Lordstown, Ohio. That's enough to supply as many as 600,000 cars. It has also been investing $2.5 billion in its Orion plant – home of the Chevy Bolt EV – its battery lab in Warren and its battery plant in Brownstown, Michigan. It has also teamed up with Bechtel to help create a new charging network with thousands of stations. And this is all besides its EV efforts in China, like the recently revealed Chevrolet Menlo EV and the Baojun joint venture with SAIC.

For more details, about the Detroit-Hamtramck plan, check out the press release below.