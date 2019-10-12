According to ClickOnDetroit, the all-electric pickup truck is still on the table (originally reported in September) in negotiations between General Motors and the United Automobile Workers (UAW).

GM is expected to offer a $9 billion investment ($7.7 billion directly in its facilities and $1.3 billion in joint ventures). It might finally calm worries about jobs. The previous deal on the table was $7 billion.

The big newly revealed news is a full-size electric pickup truck that - if approved - would be produced at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Detroit - one of several unallocated GM plants.

"One of the biggest issues in the strike is what is to become of the Detroit-Hamtramck plant. It's one of four unallocated plants, but tonight, Local 4 has learned there is a specific plan for the Detroit Hamtramck plant. General Motors is committing a couple billion more dollars to plant investment. Last month, GM offered $7 billion. As of Friday night, that number is $2 billion more. It's expected that $7.7 billion would go to GM-UAW facilities, with the rest going to joint ventures. There's also a commitment from GM to build its new, full-size electric pickup at the Detroit Hamtramck assembly plant. Auto analyst Paul Eisenstein, of thedetroitbureau.com, calls it significant."

Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly was the home of the Chevrolet Volt (and its 1st generation derivatives like the Opel Ampera, Vauxhall Ampera and Holden Volt).

It's kind of a pity that GM wasn't able to make a more smooth transition from the Volt (retired in February) to a new plug-in electric model.

There are not many details about what to expect about the potential pickup, besides that it needs to be bold if Chevrolet really wants to compete with already announced/expected trucks from Rivian, Ford, Tesla to name just a few.

GM Hamtramck Plant

Source: ClickOnDetroit.com