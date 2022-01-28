America is the land of big vehicles and with the launch of the GMC Hummer EV... even bigger vehicles still. They are now being shipped to dealers and their size really puts other GMC products into perspective, like the Yukon parked next to it in this set of photos taken at a showroom in North Carolina.

For reference, the Hummer EV pickup measures 216.8 inches (5.5 meters) in length, it’s 79.1 inches (2 meters) tall and its overall width (with mirrors) is 93.7 inches (almost 2.4 meters). By comparison, the GMC Yukon that you see parked in front of it is a bit smaller at 210 inches in length, 76.5 inches in height and 81 inches wide (without mirrors).

Had the other vehicle been the Yukon XL, it would have been a bit longer than the Hummer EV truck, but it would have still appeared small in comparison to it simply because it cannot compare in terms of width and height. This essentially means the Hummer will really stick out wherever you drive it, even more so than rivals like the Rivian R1T or the Ford F-150 Lightning.

The Tesla Cybertruck will certainly be noticeably smaller and the recent prototype that we saw seems to confirm the manufacturer has reduced the vehicle’s size compared to the first concept it showed. It’s been speculated that the Cybertruck would be launched in two sizes, but this has not been confirmed.

It is worth noting that the GMC Hummer EV is not the longest electric truck on the market. The Ford F-150 Lightning is longer, at 232.7 inches (5.92 meters), while the Rivian R1T is also a few tenths of an inch longer, at 217.1 inches (5.52 meters) in length.

The Cybertruck’s original dimensions were 213.7 inches (5.88 meters) in length, 75 inches in height (1.905 meters) and just under 80 inches (2.02 meters) in width. However, as previously mentioned, Tesla may have changed (reduced) its size for production.