Chevrolet Silverado EV takes the fight directly to the Ford F-150 Lightning, but GM isn’t content with just having it in its lineup. The manufacturer will offer several electric Silverado variants and the most off-road-oriented of them all is the Silverado EV Trail Boss that was briefly shown during the CES presentation.

The Trail Boss was shown being driven quickly on a dirt track as well as tackling some seriously difficult terrain while GM CEO Mary Barra was delivering her keynote speech at CES 2022. GM later released a single photo showing it off in more detail.

Visually, it appears to not differ too much from the V8-powered Silverado 1500 Trail Boss, although it actually looks quite different. The fascia still features the completely closed off grille in the Trail Boss EV, but it appears to have been left unpainted, so it has a matte dark grey finish that gives it quite a unique look.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

35 Photos

The V8 Trail Boss has standard four-wheel drive, skid plates, Hill Descent Control, a lift kit, unique wheels and off-road-oriented Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac Mud-Terrain tires. You can also expect it to feature smaller wheels than the 24-inch set that equips the standard Silverado EV.

The EV may also be able to simulate locking differentials and since it actually shares its platform with the GMC Hummer EV, it may get that vehicle’s air suspension, rear-axle steering and maybe even Crab Walk mode.

Do keep in mind that most of the modifications that are unique to the Trail Boss will decrease its range. It will drop from the claimed 400+ miles, with the main culprit for the range loss being the tires, although the lift kit will make it less efficient at higher speeds when air resistance becomes more significant.

We expect the Silverado EV Trail Boss to cost around $65,000 and it should be available along with other versions when the model is set to go into production next spring.