General Motors CEO Mary Barra reiterated this week that the automaker intends to launch electric cars at various price points to appeal to all buyers. More specifically, while GM is starting its EV initiative with the pricey GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq, it will also produce an electric compact crossover with a sub-$30,000 price tag.

Barra believes that government incentives and subsidies could help push EV adoption forward, and especially when it comes to the less expensive electric cars GM plans to sell in the future.

As Automotive News suggests, today's EV startups, are tending to focus on high-end luxury electric cars. Meanwhile, GM just announced an upcoming Chevrolet Equinox-sized electric SUV that may work to appeal to the masses. Companies like Lucid and Rivian have launched luxury EVs, and Tesla has a mix of expensive vehicles, as well as one that's relatively affordable compared to current electric rivals.

It's important to note here that Barra wasn't making any specific references to the Build Back Better bills potential language. She didn't comment on the union stipulation, and she wasn't officially directing her comments toward Elon Musk. Instead, Barra was simply providing her own perspective on the need for subsidies, as well as their potential worth.

Barra said it's the shoppers looking at a $30,000 EV that may benefit most from the government incentives. She explained in reference to accelerating EV adoption:

"Do those individuals need that support to to make the transition? I think it's reasonable if you're trying to accelerate. That's their only vehicle, and they depend on it. If they don't get to work, it impacts their livelihood. Reaching that customer is where you're really going to get scale, and I'm very proud that at General Motors, we do that with the Chevrolet brand, across the board, from trucks to the crossovers to smaller vehicles."

In January, GM will take to CES to better explain its electric vehicle portfolio. More specifically, it stands to clear up the timing of upcoming launches. Keep in mind, the automaker has grand plans to bring 30 new EVs to market across the globe by 2025.

Barra noted that GM is working as fast as it can, and its upcoming gamut of EV launches will "change the game." She added, "The Silverado EV is really going to educate people on what you can do with an electric truck when you have an electric truck platform."

GM just announced that the Silverado EV will come to market in early 2023. While that's behind the plans for the Ford F-150 Lightning, there's a really good chance it will be ahead of the Tesla Cybertruck.