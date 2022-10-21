Yesterday, GMC unveiled the all-new 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 pickup truck, a limited-run, top-of-the-range model that will set buyers back $108,695 with the destination charge included.

That’s a lot of money and it puts the Denali Edition 1 in GMC Hummer EV 3X Pickup and Silverado EV RST First Edition territory, but rest assured, GMC will add more affordable trim levels further down the line.

Besides a non-Edition 1 Sierra EV Denali that we assume will become available and hopefully cost less money—we asked GMC about it but didn't get an answer—the company said it would add two more affordable trim levels for the 2025 model year.

Those will be called Elevation and AT4, two names that need no introduction for GMC enthusiasts. The most important thing to know for prospective customers is that the 2025 GMC Sierra EV Elevation will start around $50,000 (plus an estimated destination freight charge of $1,695), making it less than half the price of the fully loaded Denali Edition 1. The AT4 will cost more, but pricing is not available yet.

Gallery: 2025 GMC Sierra EV Elevation and Sierra EV AT4

7 Photos

Looking at the photos of the Sierra EV Elevation, it differentiates itself from the Denali Edition 1 through the black grille, red GMC badge and different wheels in a slightly smaller size—GM hasn't announced wheel sizes yet.

Inside, the Sierra EV Elevation goes for a more austere ambiance with more ordinary materials, even though the seats and upper part of the dash appear upholstered in (most likely artificial) leather. The good news is the giant 16.8-inch portrait-style infotainment screen and 11-inch instrument cluster carry over from the Denali Edition 1.

Moving on to the off-road-flavored GMC Sierra EV AT4, it features a more rugged-looking grille, red GMC badge and red tow hooks on the front bumper. Furthermore, it rides on off-road rims shod with all-terrain tires that make up the smallest diameter wheels in the lineup—those should come in handy off the beaten track.

The interior looks like a step up from the Elevation model, with textured seating surfaces and better looking materials. It's clearly less sophisticated than the Denali Edition 1's cabin, though.

GMC has offered no powertrain details about the Sierra EV Elevation and AT4, but we can expect significantly less power than the Denali Edition 1's 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet (1,063 Newton-meters) of torque and less range than the range-topper's 400 miles.