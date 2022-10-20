GMC has unveiled the 2024 Sierra EV Denali, the third all-electric truck in its lineup after the Hummer EV pickup and SUV. Sharing the Ultium Platform with the Hummer EV and the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, the Sierra EV will launch in early 2024 as a fully loaded Denali Edition 1 trim available in limited numbers.

Reservations open today for this particular model, which carries a starting MSRP of $107,000 (plus an estimated destination freight charge of $1,695). That said, the GMC Sierra EV lineup will add more affordable models for the 2025 model year, the Elevation and AT4, with the former to start around $50,000.

Back to the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, it offers a GM-estimated range of 400 miles (640 kilometers) on a full charge, but GMC is not yet willing to disclose battery capacity. When asked about it during a livestream briefing InsideEVs attended, GM Battery Electric Trucks chief engineer Nichole Kraatz said the Sierra EV shares "similar batteries with the Hummer EV," without providing specifics.

The battery, which is also a structural element of the vehicle, powers a dual-motor powertrain that delivers 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet (1,063 Newton-meters) of torque via an e4WD system in Max Power mode. An interesting detail Kraatz revealed during the briefing is that Max Power mode is available for as long as the driver wants, making it different from the Hummer EV's Watts to Freedom mode, which enables peak torque for a short time only.

Engaging Max Power results in a 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 4.5 seconds, making the Sierra EV Denali the quickest Sierra ever. Max Power is one of five Customizable Drive Modes, in addition to Standard, Tow/Haul, Off-Road and My Mode.

Another strong point of the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is the 800-volt electrical architecture which enables DC fast-charging capability of up to 350 kW, enabling approximately 100 miles (161 kilometers) of range to be added in only 10 minutes. The electric truck also includes a 19.2 kW onboard AC charging module for home and public charging, besides offering access to GM's Ultium Charge 360.

As expected, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV adopts many of the features introduced by the Hummer EV, such as 4-Wheel Steer, CrabWalk, Variable Regen on Demand Braking, One-Pedal Driving and Air Ride Adaptive Suspension.

It also comes with Power Station Pro bi-directional charging, which enables the truck to be used as a mobile power source in various situations. For example, with the available Ultium Power Bar accessory, the 2024 Sierra EV offers 10.2 kW of off-board power through up to 10 outlets that can help power tools and other accessories on the trail or at a campsite. When properly equipped, the Power Station Pro can also power another EV and even a home—for up to 21 days collectively.

What about the pickup truck stuff?

When it comes to practicality, GMC says the Ultium Platform provides "unprecedented flexibility and versatility for hauling and cargo stowage never before available in a Sierra."

As with the 2024 Silverado EV, the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will be offered exclusively as a Crew Cab model with an integrated 5-foot, 11-inch (1.80-meter) cargo bed. The MultiPro Midgate provides 9 feet (2.74 meters) of storage between the cab and the tailgate when open, or nearly 11 feet (3.35 meters) when the standard MultiPro Tailgate is down.

An available tonneau cover turns the bed into a second lockable weatherproof compartment after the spacious eTrunk at the front, which features two drains and a 120-volt power outlet.

Inside the cab, the flat floor enables more storage space, including a modular center console, while the 60/40-split second-row seat offers four configurations. As for towing, the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 has up to 9,500 pounds (4,309 kg) of trailering capacity and up to 1,300 pounds (590 kg) of payload. A trailering package comes standard on the Denali Edition 1.

Is it a true Denali?

GMC's luxury sub-brand is well represented by the Sierra EV Denali, which features a panoramic fixed glass roof that stretches above both rows of the cabin, a new rich quilting pattern inspired by the vehicle's bold front end, and premium materials like leather, authentic open-pore wood, aluminum and even etched stainless steel.

Denali is also about technology, and the Sierra EV does not disappoint in that respect either. It features a smartphone-like 16.8-inch freeform infotainment touchscreen— the largest ever in a Sierra—paired with an 11-inch reconfigurable driver information center and a multi-color Head Up Display powered by GM’s Ultifi vehicle software platform.

The Sierra EV Denali also gets up to 14 available camera views to enhance visibility around the vehicle, Hands-Free Start and the Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology, which works even when towing.

The Denali Edition 1 will be made at GM's Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Michigan, but future Sierra EVs also will be assembled at Lake Orion Assembly in Michigan.