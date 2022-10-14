Pickup buyers in the US are be able to choose their GM half-ton truck in two flavors, either from Chevrolet or GMC, and this will continue to be the case as the brands move towards electric vehicles. The Chevrolet Silverado EV has already been shown and is set to go on sale in the spring of 2023, and now we have received confirmation that GMC will unveil its electric version of the Sierra next week, on the 20th of October.

Little is known at the moment, other than the design of the front fascia that was teased a while back, but we can speculate based on information we already have about the GMC Sierra EV’s sister vehicle, the Chevy Silverado EV (pictured in the gallery below), whose specs have partly been revealed. Just like the Silverado EV, we expect the electric Sierra to come with a rear-wheel drive base version and several battery pack options, the smallest of which will give 200 miles on one charge.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

35 Photos

Back when the first GMC Sierra EV teaser was revealed, Duncan Aldred, GMC Vice President, noted that

Sierra Denali holds tremendous equity for GMC and our customers. We now will have an opportunity to evolve Sierra’s capabilities and technologies, as afforded by transitioning to an all-electric propulsion, while also elevating the luxurious design and comfort Denali is associated with.

We expect GMC to offer the electric Sierra in several different flavors, just like it does with internal combustion-engined variants of the model. There will, alt least, certainly be a luxurious Denali model, and there’s a chance the Sierra EV may get a top performance variant that will make it more powerful than the most potent version of the Silverado EV. GMC may borrow some powertrain components from the 1,000-horsepower Hummer EV in order for it to be created.

The 2023 GMC Sierra EV will cost from around $55,000, and the top-of-the-range Denali will cost closer to $75,000 with the larger 200 kWh battery pack and most powerful motor combination. And it won’t be the only reveal made by GMC on October 20, as the manufacturer says it has teamed up with a streaming service called NTWRK to help it with all six reveals planned for that event (one of which is an innovative e-bike).

According to Molly Peck, Vice President of Buick and GMC marketing,