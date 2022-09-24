GMC has decided to close all reservations for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV models, as demand significantly exceeds supply.

According to the latest data, the company received more than 90,000 reservations (backed by $100 refundable deposits), which splits evenly between the pickup and the SUV versions.

The Ultium-based electric Hummers were in high demand right from the start, as the initial editions of both were sold out in about 10 minutes (pickup in October 2020 and SUV in April 2021).

The company had almost 59,000 reservations in February 2022, which increased to over 65,000 at the end of March, about 80,000 in July, and finally exceeded 90,000, approaching a six-digit level in September.

GMC spokesman Mikhael Farah said:

"This enthusiastic interest has led to over 90,000 reservations for both Pickup and SUV, and we’re excited to say this incredible demand has led to Hummer EV reservations being fully booked at this time."

That drives the waiting times to years (early 2024), which is not a good idea. GMC now must focus on ramping-up production, as only 372 pickups were delivered to customers through the end of June (1 in Q4 2021, 99 in Q1 2022, and 272 in Q2 2022). The model is produced at the Factory Zero in Michigan.

According to Mikhael Farah, once the company increases production, reservations might return:

"We're building and shipping every day from Factory Zero and when the brand can reopen the order banks, we'll let people know. There will be more to come."

Currently, potential customers interested in the electric Hummers can only sign up for updates (GMC Hummer EV - sign up for updates website).

We must admit that it's pretty interesting that the resurrection of the Hummer brand in an electrified form has been so successful. After all, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup is a beast and an electron guzzler.

We guess that if the electric Hummer is overwhelmed by the demand, then there is probably a big chance that all performance and fun-oriented EVs can succeed. People just love the EV grin.