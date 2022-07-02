During the second quarter of this year, General Motors delivered 582,401 vehicles in the US, which is 15.4% less than a year ago. On the positive side, the volume and market share increased sequentially for the third consecutive quarter.

The number includes 387,582 Chevrolet vehicles (down 10.5% year-over-year) and 132,055 GMC (down 13.7%).

The two brands sold in the US a total of 7,217 plug-in electric vehicles (over 7,300 including BrightDrop Zevo 600), which is 36% less than a year ago and represents about 1.2% of the total GM's volume.

While GM's EV sales remain lower than they should be, it's rebounding and ramping up so we expect nothing but better results every quarter.

In the long term, the plan is to increase EV sales in North America to more than 1 million by the end of 2025.

from left: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV & 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup in Production, Ready for Customer Deliveries

Q1 2022 EV deliveries

When it comes to detailed results, the Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV (affected by a massive battery recall) is rebounding after production resumed in April. The new 2023 model year version is also less expensive, which should increase interest. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup continues its ramp up.

Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV: 6,945 (down 38% year-over-year from 11,263)

GMC Hummer EV Pickup: 272 (new)

Total: 7,217 (down 36%) and 1.2% share of GM's volume

* excluding an undisclosed number of BrightDrop EVs

Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV sales in the US - Q2 2022

General Motors says that Cadillac Lyriq production is accelerating (it started in March), "with initial deliveries in process". The ramp-up will continue in the second half of 2022.

Another positive sign is that Ultium Cells (a joint venture with LG Energy Solution) "begins producing cells in Ohio to support expanded EV manufacturing starting in August".

It means that soon GM should have a strong stream of Ultium batteries to support the rollout of new Ultium-based EVs, including GMC Hummer EV Pickup, Cadillac Lyriq and BrightDrop Zevo 600.