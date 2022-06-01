General Motors' Buick brand announced today its commitment to an all-electric portfolio by the end of this decade.

The company is currently undergoing a huge transformation to fully electrify its lineup in North America by 2030, which includes new everything - from a logo, and brand identity, to new model names, and design language, and ending with everything on the Ultium platform. The first battery-electric model in the US will be launched in 2024.

Let's start with the new "Electra" naming series for Buick's future electric cars. According to the company, it's inspired by the brand's history and will be combined with some undisclosed alphanumerical suffix to distinguish models.

The next thing is the new badge, which will appear in new cars as early as 2023 (on conventional models):

"The new badge, which is the first significant change to the emblem since 1990, will be body-mounted onto the front fascia of Buick products starting next year. No longer a circular logo, the badge incorporates a sleek, horizontally aligned layout that builds upon Buick’s recognizable tri-shield. The redesigned columns of the tri-shield, which have roots in company founder David Dunbar Buick’s ancestral heraldry, incorporate fluid movements that will be found in future vehicle design."

Buick logo

Another thing is the new design language, which "emphasizes a sleek, dynamic and forward-looking appearance."

The unveiled today Buick Wildcat EV concept gives us glimpses of what to expect from the upcoming all-electric Buick models (globally). Sharon Gauci, executive director, Global Buick and GMC Design said:

“Our exteriors will incorporate fluid movements that contrast with tension to convey motion. Interiors will balance modern design, new technologies and attention to detail to evoke warmth and a rich sensory experience.”

The concept car itself is a sporty coupe, but according to the Q&A session, Buick gave the impression that the brand will be oriented towards premium SUVs.

New typography, an updated color palette and a new marketing approach, as well as updated physical and digital properties with seamless connectivity experience are also part of the equation.

Nothing actually is said about the technical side of the upcoming electric cars, but since Buick is part of General Motors, we can be pretty sure about the use of GM's Ultium platform, which already is spreading throughout GMC, Cadillac, BrightDrop and Chevrolet.