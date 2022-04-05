Good news comes from General Motors, which has resumed production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV at the Orion Assembly plant in Michigan.

According to The Detroit News, GM spokesman Kevin Kelly said:

"Production of the Bolt EV/EUV resumed today, as planned. We’re excited to have The Bolt EV/EUV back in the market.'

Production was halted in August 2021 due to a massive battery recall, which concerns about 142,000 cars (including about 100,000 in the US), aside from a short restart (for two weeks) in November.

The cause of the recall was two manufacturing defects (a torn anode tab and folded separator) in lithium-ion battery cells (pouch type) supplied by LG Chem's LG Energy Solution.

Over the past several months, General Motors has focused on replacing battery modules in affected cars, which due to the scale, caused a lack of new batteries to support the production of new cars. It seems that the battery shortage eased now and production might resume in parallel to the ongoing recall process.

Now, with the Bolts back, General Motors produces a total of four all-electric cars: Chevrolet Bolt EV, Chevrolet Bolt EUV, GMC Hummer EV pickup, and the latest Cadillac Lyriq (customer deliveries will begin soon).

It should allow increasing sales to more noticeable levels than in the previous two quarters (26 units in Q4 2021 and 457 units in Q1 2022), which is very important for the company and for the BEV-hungry market.

Gallery: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

29 Photos

Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV battery recall in brief

