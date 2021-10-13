The Orion Assembly plant in Michigan will not resume the production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV at least not until October 29, which is about two additional weeks on top of the previously extended idle period (from August 23 to mid-October).

According to Automotive News, the reason is the lack of battery modules after a massive recall that concerns manufacturing defects (a torn anode tab and folded separator) in about 142,000 Bolt EV/EUV.

In September, General Motors announced that LG Energy Solution's plants in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan resumed production of battery cells and battery modules with an updated manufacturing processes.

Hopefully, soon new modules will be available for existing cars as well as for production of new cars. Automotive News reports that the first replacement modules were sent to some Chevrolet dealers in October and that the replacement takes about two days.

Good news for GM is that the company has reached an agreement with LG on Bolt battery recall costs. The South Korean supplier is expected to covere $1.9 billion out of $2.0 billion total.

"General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today it has reached an agreement under which LG Electronics Inc. will reimburse GM for costs and expenses associated with the recall of Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs due to manufacturing defects in battery modules supplied by LG. As a result of the agreement, GM will recognize an estimated recovery in its third-quarter earnings that will offset $1.9 billion of $2.0 billion in charges associated with the recalls."

According to Bloomberg, GM will recoup nearly all of the costs of the recall, while the LG Corp. companies already assigned the costs (1.4 billion won / $1.2 billion) between companies:

LG Chem's LG Energy Solution (battery cells) - 620 billion won ($520 million)

LG Electronics (battery modules) - 480 billion won ($400 million)

costs assigned in the Q2 2021 - about 300 billion won ($250 million)

The total is about $1.2 billion, which means that we don't yet know everything about the cost distribution.

Now, LG Chem's LG Energy Solution can continue its preparations for an upcoming IPO.

Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV battery recall in brief