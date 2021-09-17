General Motors has announced that the production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV at the Orion Assembly plant in Michigan will not resume at least until mid-October (Reuters).

The production was "temporarily" halted in August due to the massive battery recall that concerns all Bolts ever produced. Then, the shutdown was extended to September 24, but now we know that at least three more weeks will be needed and the new date is mid-October.

That's a really unfortunate outcome and we are afraid that mid-October might not be the last extension of the shutdown. Moreover, GM was forced to limit or stop production at six North American plants because of the ongoing general semiconductor chips shortage.

In the case of Bolt EV/EUV, the company reports that there were 12 fires and three injuries. To put that into perspective, 12 fires per about 142,000 cars is just 0.0085%. That's not even 1% of 1%.

Most recently, the company advised owners to park 50 feet (15 m) away from other cars to prevent damage to other vehicles in the case of another fire. Well, we all know that it's basically impossible for most car users to abide by this.

Moving forward, GM work with its lithium-ion battery cell supplier - LG Chem's LG Energy Solution - to solve the manufacturing issue that causes defects in the cells and will start the battery recall.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV battery recall in brief