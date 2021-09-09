As we recently reported, General Motors has decided to idle its Orion Assembly plant while it moves forward with the massive Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV recall. GM is recalling every Bolt ever built due to a handful of fires. Now, the automaker has confirmed that the factory will remain idle until at least September 24.

According to a report by Autoblog, GM is working alongside battery supplier LG Chem to figure out exactly how to progress with the recall. Until some decisions are made, the plant will not continue producing the electric hatchback or crossover.

GM has made it clear that it has no intention to produce new Bolt EVs or EUVs – nor will it replace current vehicles – prior to having the utmost confidence that the newly updated battery packs are safe. Of course, GM is looking to LG Chem to provide the necessary information to allow production to continue. The battery maker is expected to prove without a doubt that the updated packs are defect-free and not prone to fire risk.

Thus far, the situation with the Bolt has cost GM nearly $1 billion, and it will likely cost a whole lot more as everything progresses. Autoblog writes that due to "GM's lack of confidence in its supplier, it seems unlikely that the work stoppage will extend only through the end of September."

This all makes perfect sense since GM has been dealing with this for some time, and a previous fix didn't work. If the automaker goes to great lengths to replace the battery packs in every car, and more fires occur thereafter, it could prove to be a devastating blow.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article or provide another once more information becomes available.