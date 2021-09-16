Ford announced that the first pre-production F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup trucks are rolling out of Ford’s new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (part of the Ford Rouge Center) in Dearborn, Michigan.

They are now leaving the factory for real-world testing, ahead of the market launch on schedule for Spring 2022.

The company says that demand for the all-electric truck soars! The number of reservations just crossed 150,000 units, which is some 20,000 more than reported on September 2.

Production capacity up to 80,000 per year

Ford notes that the interest in the F-150 Lightning exceeds all expectations. The company will invest an additional $250 million in the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center and add 450 more direct jobs across the:

Rouge Electric Vehicle Center - vehicle assembly

Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center - electric motors and electric transaxles production

Rawsonville Components Plant - battery pack assembly

As a result, the manufacturing capacity will be increased to 80,000 Ford F-150 Lightning annually (the initial target is 40,000, while the 80,000 level will be reached in 2024 according to the previous report). That's a huge level, comparable to some of the best-selling models EV models in North America.

"Ford’s $250 million additional investment will create 450 additional hourly direct jobs, with most of those workers assembling the F-150 Lightning at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. Workers at Rawsonville Components Plant will assemble the batteries and Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center will increase its capacity to supply electric motors and electric transaxles for the F-150 Lightning."

Bill Ford, executive chair, Ford Motor Company said:

“We knew the F-150 Lightning was special, but the interest from the public has surpassed our highest expectations and changed the conversation around electric vehicles. So we are doubling down, adding jobs and investment to increase production. This truck and the Ford-UAW workers who are assembling it in Michigan have a chance to make history and lead the electric vehicle movement in America.”

Gallery: Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center

29 Photos

Gallery: Ford Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center

9 Photos

Gallery: Ford Rawsonville Components Plant

Assuming that the battery capacity is well above 100 kWh per vehicle, the company will need roughly 10 GWh of batteries annually.

The entry-level version will start at around $40,000 MSRP, while the preliminary EPA range is up to 300 miles (for the extended range battery version).

Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of The Americas and International Markets Group said: