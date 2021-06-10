Ford has confirmed that the total number of reservations of the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck exceeded 100,000!

The milestone was achieved in about three weeks since the unveiling on May 19, 2021 (see the debut post and features here) and it's a huge success.

A reservation requires a $100 fully-refundable deposit.

That would explain why Ford is now considering also a smaller electric pickup, possibly based on the all-new Maverick model. Customers want electric pickups - surely not all, but it's such a big market segment that demand is probably overwhelming.

Let's take a step back to take see a broader picture of how the reservations progressed:

Initially, Ford unveiled the general version of the Ford F-150 Lightning (see EV specs and prices here), without all the details and pricing data. We guess that additional demand was sparked by the commercial version: Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, announced on May 24.

The commercial version starts at $39,974 (MSRP) with the Standard-Range Battery, while the Extended-Range Battery increases the price by $10,000 to $49,974. The retail version also starts at $39,974, but we don't know the price of the Extended-Range Battery version.

Judging from the initial sales results of the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the high number of reservations of the Ford F-150 Lightning, we guess that Ford's strategy to electrify its top models is correct. Probably the Ford E-Transit will also sell well. If so, then Ford probably will proceed forward, maybe with Bronco?

That's good news for the EV market and a much better situation than 5-10 years ago when all we saw was the compliance Ford Focus Electric and a few plug-in hybrids.