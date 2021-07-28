Meanwhile, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is the second-best-selling all-electric sport utility vehicle in the U.S.
Ford reports in its latest financial report for the first half of 2021 that the cumulative number of reservations for the Ford F-150 Lightning stands at 120,000.
Let's recall that the company unveiled its all-electric pickup on May 19, 2021 (see the debut post and features here). A reservation requires only a small $100 deposit.
The rate of growth of new reservations naturally slowed down, but as we can see, the interest is substantial and we think that it was a very successful introduction.
- 20,000 in 12 hours (May 20)
- 44,500 in 48 hours (May 21)
- 70,000 in about 8 days (May 27)
- 100,000 in about three weeks (June 9)
- 120,000 in over two months (July 28)
An interesting thing is also that "about three-quarters" of reservations come from customers who are new to Ford. We guess that sinces there is a very limited number of upcoming electric pickups, Ford has big chance to win many customers being one of the first:
"F-150 Lightning – an electric version of the most popular vehicle in the U.S. for more than 40 years – generating 120,000 reservations since its unveiling in May, about three-quarters of them from customers who are new to Ford"
Meanwhile, Ford notes that the Mustang Mach-E is the second best-selling electric crossover/SUV model in the U.S. (behind the Tesla Model Y, we assume).
"Mustang Mach-E, already ranking No. 2 in sales among all-electric sport utility vehicles in the United States just seven months after shipments to customers began"
The company is also improving its financial shape with a net income of $3.8 billion in the first half of the year (although only $561 million falls on the Q2). The main problem to solve is the semiconductor shortage:
"In April, with the semiconductor situation worsening, Ford said it expected to lose about 50% of its planned second-quarter production, which would have resulted in a loss in the period. In fact, Ford did better than expected, leveraging strong demand to optimize revenue and profits through lower incentives and a favorable mix of vehicles, which generated companywide adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $1.1 billion."
See the full report here.
