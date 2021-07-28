Ford reports in its latest financial report for the first half of 2021 that the cumulative number of reservations for the Ford F-150 Lightning stands at 120,000.

Let's recall that the company unveiled its all-electric pickup on May 19, 2021 (see the debut post and features here). A reservation requires only a small $100 deposit.

The rate of growth of new reservations naturally slowed down, but as we can see, the interest is substantial and we think that it was a very successful introduction.

An interesting thing is also that "about three-quarters" of reservations come from customers who are new to Ford. We guess that sinces there is a very limited number of upcoming electric pickups, Ford has big chance to win many customers being one of the first:

"F-150 Lightning – an electric version of the most popular vehicle in the U.S. for more than 40 years – generating 120,000 reservations since its unveiling in May, about three-quarters of them from customers who are new to Ford"

Meanwhile, Ford notes that the Mustang Mach-E is the second best-selling electric crossover/SUV model in the U.S. (behind the Tesla Model Y, we assume).

"Mustang Mach-E, already ranking No. 2 in sales among all-electric sport utility vehicles in the United States just seven months after shipments to customers began"

The company is also improving its financial shape with a net income of $3.8 billion in the first half of the year (although only $561 million falls on the Q2). The main problem to solve is the semiconductor shortage:

"In April, with the semiconductor situation worsening, Ford said it expected to lose about 50% of its planned second-quarter production, which would have resulted in a loss in the period. In fact, Ford did better than expected, leveraging strong demand to optimize revenue and profits through lower incentives and a favorable mix of vehicles, which generated companywide adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $1.1 billion."

See the full report here.