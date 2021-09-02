By the way of releasing sales results in the U.S. for the month of August, Ford has revealed also the current number of reservations for its two new electric vehicles - F-150 Lightning and E-Transit.

The cumulative number of reservations for the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup stands at over 130,000, which means that about 10,000 were added in the past month.

"Ford’s fully electric F-150 Lightning reservations have now crossed the 130,000 mark."

The rate of growth slowed down, but at this point, it's clear that the order backlog will be full for the first full year of production in a blink of an eye.

According to the recent report, Ford intends to produce only about 15,000 units in 2022, before ramping up to 55,000 in 2023 and 80,000 in 2024. And that's after doubling the initial target from 40,000!

Hopefully, Ford will increase the volume more, but we are not sure whether it's possible when key components (like batteries) must be contracted in advance.

Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Ford E-Transit charging

In the case of the Ford E-Transit, the number of reservations is now over 24,000 (most likely the number includes Europe). That's several thousand more than about a month ago.

"Ford prepares for the future of commercial with E-Transit. E-Transit has over 24,000 reservations."

over 20,000 in almost three months, since May 9 (August 4)

over 24,000 in almost four months (September 2)

In total, Ford has then more than 154,000 reservations for both models.