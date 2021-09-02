Ford brand continues to report significant sales drop in the U.S. - in August by almost 33% year-over-year to 119,022 due to semiconductor-related production constraints. That's deeper than in July (-31%).

On the other hand, the electrified vehicle segment - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - expanded 67% year-over-year to 8,756. That's about 7.4% of the total volume.

"Electrified vehicle sales were up 67.3 percent over last year for a total of 8,756 vehicles. Electrified vehicles are bringing in new customers to Ford at a rate that is more than 8 points higher than Ford’s overall conquest rate."

Unfortunately, sales of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E amounted to 1,448 units (1.2% of Ford's total result), which is the lowest level since its market launch. That's a bit surprising as the production volume remains strong (more on that below).

Ford adds that the Mach-E is one of the fastest-selling cars in the U.S., but this time does not provide any numbers (days to turn).

One new thing is that Ford has begun to sell the top-of-the-line Mach-E GT versions.

"Mustang Mach-Es continue to turn quickly on dealer lots with the first Mustang Mach-E GTs already sold in August. Mustang Mach-Es are now shipping with available Ford BlueCruise hands-free driver assist technology."

The gross stock of Mach-E is at about 2,600 in the U.S. (at dealerships and in transport, we assume). That's less than in July (3,000).

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the U.S. - August 2021

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - August 2021

Production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E for the global markets decreased last month to 5,353, but overall, it remains relatively strong and stable.

So far this year, already over 45,800 units were produced (over 52,500 cumulatively).

The difference between the number of cars produced and sales in the U.S. indicates that most of the cars were sent to Europe.