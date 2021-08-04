Ford brand reports a significant sales drop in July - by almost 31% year-over-year to 115,816 due to semiconductor-related production constraints. A similar drop was noted in June (down 26%).

The positive news is that, according to Ford, its electrified vehicle segment - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - expanded to another monthly record of 9,103 (up 57.5% and close to 8% share).

"Ford’s electrified vehicle portfolio achieves new July sales record, while expanding Ford’s electrified presence in California. Ford’s electrified vehicle sales were up 57.5 percent on sales of 9,103 vehicles, with Mustang Mach-E and F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid leading the way with sales of 2,854 and 4,498, respectively.F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid had its best sales performance since launch, with sales up 23.4 percent compared to June."

The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E noted 2,854 units (2.5% of Ford's total result), which is the second best result ever.

"...through July of this year, it’s now in second place in the rapidly growing battery electric sport utility segment."

The Mach-E is one of the fastest-selling cars in the U.S., but the number of days to turn gradually increases - to 12 in July (compared to 7 days in March, 4 days in April, 10 days in May and 11 in June).

"With just 12 days to turn, Mustang Mach-Es are gone as soon as they hit dealer showrooms. 95 percent of Mustang Mach-E customers are opting in for the proprietary Blue Oval Intelligence software stack service. Over-the-air updates have been delivered to more than 150,000 customer vehicles of all types this year."

The gross stock of Mach-E is at about 3,000 in the U.S. (at dealerships and in transport, we assume).

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the U.S. - July 2021

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - July 2021

Production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E for the global markets decreased in July 5,694, but with almost 40,500 YTD and over 47,000 cumulatively, it's higher than 50,000 per year expected initially.

The difference between the number of produced and sold cars in the U.S. indicates that most of the cars were sent to Europe.