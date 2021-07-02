Ford brand reports 110,886 vehicle sales in the U.S. in June, which unfortunately is down 26% year-over-year, despite there being high demand, according to the manufacturer. It seems that the semiconductor shortage affects the company significantly.

In Q2, the Ford brand sold 451,813 units, while year-to-date the number is 947,737 (up 4.9% year-over-year).

Out of that, the company sold 56,570 xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) so far this year, which accounts for almost 6.0%.

"Ford sales of electrified vehicles expanded 117 percent in June, capping off a new first-half sales record on sales of 56,570 vehicles."

The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E noted 2,465 units (2.2% of Ford's total result), which is noticeably more than in May. Sales in Q2 amounted to 6,361 (compared to 6,614 in Q1), while the year-to-date number is 12,975.

The Mach-E in the U.S. remains production constrained, as the manufacturer reports only 11 days to turn (compared to 7 days in March, 4 days in April and 10 days in May).

"With just 11 days to turn, Mustang Mach-E is essentially selling as soon as it arrives at dealers.Mach-E sales totaled 2,465, with 12,975 Mustang Mach-Es sold through the first half of the year. Customers are telling Ford their primary reasons for purchase is the technology, design and performance that Mach-E provides."

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the U.S. - June 2021

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV were not revealed either.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - June 2021

Production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E for the global markets continues to increase and in June reached a new monthly high of 6,963.

So far this year, Ford produced 34,779 Mach-E, while cumulatively it's over 41,000. We guess that the majority were sent to Europe.