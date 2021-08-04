It's already enough to comfortably launch the production later this year.
It's been a few months since Ford opened the registration site for the all-electric E-Transit model in May 2021 and, according to the manufacturer, more than 20,000 units have been reserved so far.
That's a pretty high result and it's getting higher every week, ahead of the market launch in late 2021 (in Europe it will be a little bit later, in Spring 2022).
For reference, the Ford F-150 Lightning noted so far over 120,000 reservations, but it's a different segment.
In the case of the Ford E-Transit, the prices start at $43,295, and depending on the version, can go up to $52,690.
Initially, there will be only one, the 67 kWh battery version (usable capacity), that should provide enough range for basic needs. We believe that over time Ford will introduce other options/increase range depending on customer's needs.
Ford E-Transit specs:
- range of 126 miles (203 km) in the low-roof cargo van variant
the range rating in Europe is up to 349 km (217 miles) WLTP
- usable battery capacity of 67 kWh (LG Chem cells)
- payload target: up to 3,800 pounds (1,724 kg) for cargo van and up to 4,290 pounds (1,946) for cutaway versions
- up to 487.3 cubic feet of cargo space inside the high-roof, extended-wheelbase variant
- rear-wheel drive
- electric motor output: 198 kW (266 hp) and 430 Nm (317 lb.-ft.) of torque
200 kW according to some press releases
- AC charging: in around 8 hours
in Europe, it will be equipped with a 11.3 kW on-board charger
- DC charging: up to 115 kW (15–80% in 34 minutes)
- Pro Power Onboard - a 2.4 kW electric outlet (2.3 kW according to some press releases)
- three roof heights and three body lengths, as well as in cargo, cutaway and chassis cab versions
- comes backed with an eight-year, 100,000-mile electric vehicle component warranty
