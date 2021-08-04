It's been a few months since Ford opened the registration site for the all-electric E-Transit model in May 2021 and, according to the manufacturer, more than 20,000 units have been reserved so far.

That's a pretty high result and it's getting higher every week, ahead of the market launch in late 2021 (in Europe it will be a little bit later, in Spring 2022).

"Ford’s E-Transit has over 20,000 reservations and growing."

For reference, the Ford F-150 Lightning noted so far over 120,000 reservations, but it's a different segment.

In the case of the Ford E-Transit, the prices start at $43,295, and depending on the version, can go up to $52,690.

Initially, there will be only one, the 67 kWh battery version (usable capacity), that should provide enough range for basic needs. We believe that over time Ford will introduce other options/increase range depending on customer's needs.

Ford E-Transit specs:

range of 126 miles (203 km) in the low-roof cargo van variant

the range rating in Europe is up to 349 km (217 miles) WLTP

in the low-roof cargo van variant the range rating in Europe is up to 349 km (217 miles) WLTP usable battery capacity of 67 kWh (LG Chem cells)

(LG Chem cells) payload target: up to 3,800 pounds (1,724 kg) for cargo van and up to 4,290 pounds (1,946) for cutaway versions

up to 487.3 cubic feet of cargo space inside the high-roof, extended-wheelbase variant

rear-wheel drive

electric motor output: 198 kW (266 hp) and 430 Nm (317 lb.-ft.) of torque

200 kW according to some press releases

200 kW according to some press releases AC charging: in around 8 hours

in Europe, it will be equipped with a 11.3 kW on-board charger

in Europe, it will be equipped with a 11.3 kW on-board charger DC charging: up to 115 kW (15–80% in 34 minutes)

Pro Power Onboard - a 2.4 kW electric outlet (2.3 kW according to some press releases)

three roof heights and three body lengths, as well as in cargo, cutaway and chassis cab versions

comes backed with an eight-year, 100,000-mile electric vehicle component warranty

Gallery: Ford E-Transit