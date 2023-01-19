At this year’s RV SuperShow in Florida, Winnebago unveiled the eRV2 all-electric motorhome prototype, which is an evolution of the company’s original eRV concept from last year.

Based on a Ford E-Transit electric chassis which offers a maximum estimated range of 108 miles (173.8 kilometers), the Winnebago eRV2 is meant to show the world that RVs can be zero-emissions, too, not just ordinary cars.

To make this happen, the American motorhome manufacturer equipped its concept vehicle with a 48-volt, 15-kWh battery pack stored under the floor that can power all the interior amenities for up to seven days without the need to recharge from an outlet. To achieve this, the prototype RV uses a set of 900-Watt solar panels that feed power to the under-floor batteries, and by the company’s estimates, campers would need at least four hours of sunlight per day to make it to one-week off-grid.

Even with the help of solar panels, however, the air conditioning and heater are off-limits when power is low, but outdoor lovers can cook meals, take showers, run the refrigerator, and operate the roof fan overnight.

Inside, the eRV2 uses recycled materials throughout, including in the flooring, floor mats, mattress, and trimming around the window frames, while the cab seat coverings are made with renewable plant-based textiles, and the acrylic countertops are made from biodegradable materials.

Gallery: Winnebago eRV2 Prototype

25 Photos

It’s also inspired by “modern Japandi principles, a fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian design that creates a clean, calm, and multi-functional environment,” according to the American motorhome company. This includes a five-in-one sleep/lounge and two workspaces with built-in charge ports, as well as a high-speed Wi-Fi Router for those days when you have to surf the web.

With all this being said, Winnebago is clear that the eRV2 is just a concept, which is not intended for production anytime soon. A big part of this comes down to the Ford E-Transit’s 108-mile range, which is too low for an ordinary RV customer’s needs – ideally, says Winnebago, an owner should be able to drive at least three hours between charges.

The motorhome maker is also launching a pilot program in Florida, California, and Washington state where people can test out the eRV2 and offer feedback.