The 2025 Ford E-Transit van reaches price parity with the gas version without incentives.

With incentives and potential maintenance and gas savings, the deal is even better.

The 2025 Ford E-Transit electric van is here, and I’ll be honest: There isn’t really any technical change compared to the outgoing model. However, it’s in the pricing department where things get interesting because the 2025 E-Transit costs the same as “comparable” gas-powered Transit models, according to Ford.

The (very lightly) updated electric commercial van starts at $51,000. The 2025 E-Transit Chassis Cab goes for $46,200 and the Cutaway model starts at an even lower $47,700.

But it gets better. Ford is also throwing in a $2,000 rebate toward an EV charger and the associated installation costs. Additionally, the electric van is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit for commercial vehicles and the running costs are significantly lower than the gas version–a reduction of up to 48% in scheduled maintenance, according to Ford.

So, what’s new for 2025? Well, customers can now outfit the E-Transit with one of four ready-made, factory-installed trade packages made by third-party accessory supplier Ranger Design.

There’s a $4,370 Electrician pack with drawers and bins to store parts and reels to hand bundles of wires. The $4,440 HVAC trade package comes with large shelves and storage bins, as well as specialized refrigerant storage racks and restraints. The General Contractor pack meanwhile starts at $2,900 and includes a mix of multipurpose shelves, bins, drawers and hooks. And finally, there’s a $3,300 Folding Shelving Package with deep, large-capacity folding shelves designed for delivery services.

New options are also available, such as the Wall Liner Kit for regular or long-length body types, as well as the Large Grab Handles Kit for the two D-pillars for easier access in the back.

The Mobile Power Cord is optional but includes a fast charging adapter that can be used to top-up the E-Transit at Tesla Superchargers. Ford also made the Smart Acceleration Truncation option a standalone item for fleet customers. The feature limits the van’s acceleration by automatically calculating the payload for a smooth start every time, regardless of driver skill or load.

The 2025 E-Transit comes as standard with 180-degree opening 50/50 rear-hinged doors on all low- and medium-roof cargo vans and all passenger vans. All high-roof cargo vans get 253-degree opening doors as standard, but they can be specced as an option on all low- and medium-roof versions.

As with the outgoing model, the 2025 Ford Transit is powered by an 89-kilowatt-hour battery pack that sends juice to a single, rear-mounted electric motor that’s good for 266 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. The low-roof models have an estimated range of 159 miles on a full charge, while the medium roof lowers the estimate to 148 miles and the high roof to 143 miles.

The battery can be charged from an AC source at up to 19.2 kilowatts for a 0-to-100% top-up in six hours and 11 minutes (on an 80-amp circuit). The maximum DC fast charging rate is 176 kW, with the low-roof van gaining 67 miles of range in just 15 minutes from a compatible stall.