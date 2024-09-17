The rebranded Chevrolet BrightDrop electric delivery van gets updates for the 2025 model year.

Formerly known as the BrightDrop Zevo, GM's electric parcel delivery vehicle can now be specced with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

General Motors’ BrightDrop electric van has had a bumpy ride, but now the dust appears to have settled. Originally known as the Zevo under a standalone brand, the battery-powered delivery vehicle is once again being assembled in Canada after the factory had been shut down due to shortages. This time, though, it’s sold as a Chevrolet.

Things appear to be going just fine after a rocky start and, to make things even better, GM’s electric parcel van is less expensive than one of its main competitors, the Rivian Electric Commercial Van.

The 2025 Chevrolet BrightDrop 400–that’s the short-wheelbase version–starts at $78,625 including the $3,325 destination charge. For this kind of money, customers get a front-wheel drive van with a 14-module battery pack that enables a combined range figure of 159 miles on a full charge.

According to GM Authority, this is the first model year to be offered with a single electric motor–the previous Zevo models were only available as dual-motor, all-wheel drive vans. The short version is 238.6 inches long and has a 153.1-inch wheelbase, while the maximum payload is 3,580 pounds and the cargo volume is rated at 412.1 cubic feet.

All-wheel drive can be added for $2,600 and there’s a bigger, 20-module battery pack that can only be specced together with the dual motor setup for a total price of $89,225. The bigger pack extends the driving range to 272 miles.

By comparison, the Rivian ECV Delivery 500 starts at $83,000 and has an LFP battery pack that enables an estimated range of 161 miles. It can carry up to 2,734 lbs and has a cargo volume of 487 cu. ft. It’s also slightly longer than the small BrightDrop, measuring 248.5 in long, while the wheelbase is 157.5 in.

The bigger 2025 Chevy BrightDrop 600 starts at $80,125 for the single-motor, standard-range model that has up to 164 miles of range. This one can carry up to 3,180 lbs–less than the smaller model–and has a cargo volume of 614.7 cu. ft. It’s 290 in long and its wheelbase measures 183.5 in.

The standard-range, dual-motor version costs $82,725, while the all-wheel-drive model with the bigger battery and up to 272 miles of range goes for $90,725. Meanwhile, Rivian’s ECV Delivery 700 starts at $87,000 and offers 153 miles of range, a payload of 2,513 lbs and a cargo volume of 652 cu. ft.

Chevy’s electric van makes use of GM’s Ultium EV platform, including the electric motors and traction battery. The BrightDrop delivery EVs come as standard with automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, front and rear parking sensors, lane keep assist with lane departure warning and LED headlamps with automatically dipping high beams.