General Motors is moving its BrightDrop electric-van brand under the Chevrolet umbrella.

The two vans will be rebranded as the Chevy BrightDrop 400 and Chevy BrightDrop 600.

Chevy's vast dealership network and more recognizable branding could help boost sales of the EV vans.

If "BrightDrop" doesn't immediately ring a bell in your mind, that's probably why General Motors' electric van brand is about to roll up into Chevrolet instead.

GM announced on Thursday that what was once a new, independent brand in the portfolio dedicated to making electric commercial gear- and people-movers will now live within the bowtie brand instead.

While commercial vehicle businesses may sound like a snoozefest to regular consumers—trust me, I'm much more interested in EVs I'd actually buy, too—it's important to remember that some automakers make a lot of money selling to fleets.

For that reason, this may wind up being a very smart move for the General. And it may help GM replicate the success crosstown rival Ford is seeing in its highly profitable fleet business, Ford Pro.

GM expects that moving BrightDrop under the Chevy umbrella will expand its reach and generate more sales. Access to the vast Chevy dealership network is a big part of that.

"Adding BrightDrop's electric vans to the expanding Chevrolet EV portfolio will give BrightDrop customers access to one of the industry’s largest and most extensive commercial sales and service networks and enhances brand growth opportunities," GM said in a press release.

The BrightDrop Zevo 600 (left) and Zevo 400.

All Chevrolet dealers will be able to sell BrightDrop vans once they meet certain requirements for their locations. According to CNBC, that includes investments in vehicle lifts, service bays and training.

There's also the obvious issue of brand recognition. Ask somebody on the street what "BrightDrop" is, and they'd probably guess it's a throat lozenge. Ask someone if they know what "Chevy" is, and they'd think the question itself was absurd. Who doesn't? Commercial customers may be more comfortable making a huge investment in an unfamiliar technology if it comes from a brand they've been buying trucks and vans from for years.

The BrightDrop Zevo 400 and Zevo 600 vans will be rebranded as the Chevrolet BrightDrop 400 and 600. That Chevy branding could help boost sales too.

GM established BrightDrop in 2021 with the idea of selling electric vans and software services to fleet customers. It sold roughly 500 BrightDrop vehicles last year and around 750 through the first half of 2024.

