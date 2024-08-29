The 2024 Toyota bZ4x is heavily discounted currently.

Labor Day deals will allow you to snag one up for just over $200 per month for 36 months with $4,000 due at signing.

Leasing allows you to take advantage of the federal tax credit regardless of your personal tax situation.

Buying a car can be a huge liability. If you're opting for an auto loan, the interest rates continue to be high. But if you're leasing or financing an electric vehicle, things look great. As EV demand continues to be uneven, automakers are offering huge discounts on EVs to get them off the dealer lots. That may not sound all that great for automaker and dealer profits, but it's a huge win for consumers.

Some of the hottest EV deals right now come from Toyota. So if you're looking to electrify your garage this Labor Day, you may want to consider the 2024 bZ4x. Deals on the EV have been consistently hot in the recent past. Just a few months ago Toyota was offering 2023 bZ4x XLE leases for as low as $129 per month for 36 months, with $1,999 due at signing.

For Labor Day offers, you can drive the 2024 bZ4x XLE home for as low as $219 per month for 36 months with $4,000 due at signing if you live in New York or New Jersey. That comes out to a total of $12,000, approximately. Sure, that's a bit more than before, but that still makes it one of the cheapest EVs to lease. The prices vary slightly for every state. In California, the bZ4x can be had for $239 per month.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota bZ4X

24 Photos

The bZ4x isn't the best EV out there. But in the InsideEVs review, we found it to be fun to drive, sharp looking and practical. The 2023 model had some software bugs and slow charging speeds. But those were ironed out on the 2024 bZ4x. The older model took an hour to charge from 20-80%, but the new one can do it in about 30 minutes on a DC fast charger. It also has more standard features like powered trunk and powered driver's seat adjustment.

The driving range, however, can be better. Its 72.8 kilowatt-hour battery delivers a range of 252 miles on the XLE front-wheel-drive trim and slightly lower on the all-wheel-drive. With slightly more range, about 300 miles and better charging speeds, the bZ4x could be a huge hit, especially among cab drivers and Toyota loyalists. The current model isn't all that bad for most use cases, but it has room for improvement.

That said, here are some bZ4x lease and financing deals in some major cities, according to Toyota:

New York and New Jersey Lease Deals

Lease for $219 per month for 36 months with $3,999 due at signing.

0% APR for 72 months.

San Francisco Lease Deals

Lease for $269 per month for 36 months with $1,999 due at signing.

0% APR for 72 months.

Los Angeles Lease Deals

Lease for $239 per month for 36 months with $2,999 due at signing.

0% APR for 72 months.

Washington D.C. Lease Deals

Lease for $329 per month for 36 months with $0 due at signing, or $259 per month for 36 months with $1,999 due at signing.

0% APR for 72 months.

Austin Lease Deals

Lease for $349 per month for 36 months with $3,999 due at sigining.

0% APR for 72 months

As always, keep in mind that the deals may vary substantially by region. If you find a model in the right neighborhood, we recommend checking your local dealer's website for the most accurate pricing. Also, if you choose to lease instead of buy, you won't have to worry about whether or not your personal tax situation allows you to take advantage of the credit.

If you're not into the bZ4x, there are a ton of other great EV options that are heavily discounted, especially from the likes of Hyundai, Kia, Tesla and Nissan. Be sure to check that list as well.