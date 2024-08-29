This is "the fastest armored vehicle on the planet."

According to U.S. Armor Group, the armored Lucid Air Sapphire can go over 200 miles per hour.

The EV has bulletproof glass and composite armor protecting the bodywork.

The 1,234-horsepower Lucid Air Sapphire four-door electric sedan has been transformed into an armored vehicle. But not just any armored vehicle–the fastest one in the world, according to U.S. Armor Group, the advanced defense technology company that converted the EV into a so-called “indestructible” machine.

Gallery: Armored Lucid Air Sapphire by U.S. Armor Group

22 Photos U.S. Armor Group

The armored Air is just like every other one out there, but it’s when you open the doors that the secret is unveiled. That’s because the standard glass has been replaced with lightweight laminated, transparent armor that’s capable of stopping a .44 magnum round, as per U.S. Armor Group. Furthermore, a lightweight composite armor that’s reportedly 10 times stronger than ballistic steel yet 5 times lighter was used to fortify the doors and the rest of the vehicle.

The armor added just 385 pounds of weight to the Air Sapphire, meaning the go-fast EV can still blast past 200 miles per hour if needed–and in emergency situations, one might just make use of the American sedan’s immense power reserve.

Inside, the armored EV features an impenetrable internet security package that can allegedly safeguard all sensitive data from hacking attempts, as well as a system that can continuously scan for nearby threats during transport, sourcing information from “over a million sources,” including local Police and Fire scanners. Additionally, the defense technology company can integrate things like electric-shock door handles, pepper spray dispensers, concealed gun ports and poison gas protection and detection. Upgraded armor that can stop high-powered rifles, grenades and explosive devices can is also available.

As-is, the car is “ideal for heads of state, high-profile executives and individuals requiring top-tier protection.” It’s also for sale for $475,000–just make sure you keep the battery topped up, you never know when you’ll need the 400+ miles of range to escape baddies.