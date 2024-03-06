It’s been a decade since Ford started building Transit vans in the United States, and to celebrate its anniversary, the blue oval automaker is giving the battery-powered version of the van some well-deserved upgrades that will make a big difference for owners and operators alike.

The biggest change in the 2024 E-Transit is the new 89-kilowatt-hour high-voltage battery, which packs 21 kWh more than the outgoing model. This results in more driving range across the line, with up to 159 miles on a full charge for the low-roof models, which is an increase of 26%, the company says.

Get Fully Charged More range for the electric Transit With a bigger battery, the 2024 Ford E-Transit offers up to 32% more driving range compared to the outgoing model. New dual onboard chargers also allow the battery-powered van to recharge faster, at rates of up to 178 kW, 63 kW more than before.

The high-roof models get a 32% increase in range thanks to the new battery, but Ford doesn’t say exactly how many miles can be driven with a full charge. The 2023 model has an estimated range of 108 miles, so the new version could go up to 143 miles on a full charge.

In today’s EV world, a lot of battery-powered cars offer at least 200 miles of range on a full charge, but Ford’s telematics data from more than 2.5 million trips shows the daily average trip for a commercial van in America is just 74 miles, so more than double that should offer some peace of mind.

By comparison, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter offers a 113-kWh battery, while the 2024 Ram ProMaster EV gets juice from a 110-kWh pack.

Besides the bigger battery, the 2024 Ford E-Transit gets new dual onboard chargers that up the DC fast charging rate from 115 kW to 178 kW. This means that a compatible DC charger can add up to 67 miles of range in 15 minutes, whereas the old E-Transit gained just 47 miles in 15 minutes.

2024 Ford E-Transit vans

Topping up via the available Ford Pro Series 2 80 amp charging station can fully replenish the battery in six hours and 11 minutes, which is 22% faster than the previous battery. There’s also a new 48A charger, which features replaceable cables, a new LCD screen, and cellular connectivity, meaning there’s no Wi-Fi required. The Series 2 48A charger will be available for order in mid-2024.

The rear-mounted electric motor is the same as before, with 198 kW (266 hp) of power and 316 pound-feet of torque. The optional Pro Power Onboard system that can export up to 2.4 kW of power from the high-voltage battery is also unchanged.

The 2024 Ford E-Transit is available in two lengths, three roof heights, three body styles, and up to 487 cubic feet of cargo volume. Pricing starts at $51,095 (excluding shipping) with deliveries expected to start later this year. Ford says the refreshed E-Transit may also qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500.