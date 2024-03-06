It’s been a decade since Ford started building Transit vans in the United States, and to celebrate its anniversary, the blue oval automaker is giving the battery-powered version of the van some well-deserved upgrades that will make a big difference for owners and operators alike.

The biggest change in the 2024 E-Transit is the new 89-kilowatt-hour high-voltage battery, which packs 21 kWh more than the outgoing model. This results in more driving range across the line, with up to 159 miles on a full charge for the low-roof models, which is an increase of 26%, the company says.

Get Fully Charged

More range for the electric Transit

With a bigger battery, the 2024 Ford E-Transit offers up to 32% more driving range compared to the outgoing model. New dual onboard chargers also allow the battery-powered van to recharge faster, at rates of up to 178 kW, 63 kW more than before.

The high-roof models get a 32% increase in range thanks to the new battery, but Ford doesn’t say exactly how many miles can be driven with a full charge. The 2023 model has an estimated range of 108 miles, so the new version could go up to 143 miles on a full charge.

More Electric Vans

2024 mercedes benz esprinter starts 74181 usd 113 kwh battery 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Starts At $74,181 With 113-kWh Battery
2024 ram promaster ev van specs range charging The 2024 Ram ProMaster EV Has 162 Miles Of Range And Can Charge At 150 kW
rivian electric commercial van price specs details Rivian's Electric Van Can Now Be Ordered By Any Company
kia van flexible modular Kia's Awesome Vans Won't Be Swappable Right Away, But It's Working On It, Design Chief Says

In today’s EV world, a lot of battery-powered cars offer at least 200 miles of range on a full charge, but Ford’s telematics data from more than 2.5 million trips shows the daily average trip for a commercial van in America is just 74 miles, so more than double that should offer some peace of mind.

By comparison, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter offers a 113-kWh battery, while the 2024 Ram ProMaster EV gets juice from a 110-kWh pack.

Besides the bigger battery, the 2024 Ford E-Transit gets new dual onboard chargers that up the DC fast charging rate from 115 kW to 178 kW. This means that a compatible DC charger can add up to 67 miles of range in 15 minutes, whereas the old E-Transit gained just 47 miles in 15 minutes.

2024 Ford E-Transit vans

2024 Ford E-Transit vans

Topping up via the available Ford Pro Series 2 80 amp charging station can fully replenish the battery in six hours and 11 minutes, which is 22% faster than the previous battery. There’s also a new 48A charger, which features replaceable cables, a new LCD screen, and cellular connectivity, meaning there’s no Wi-Fi required. The Series 2 48A charger will be available for order in mid-2024.

The rear-mounted electric motor is the same as before, with 198 kW (266 hp) of power and 316 pound-feet of torque. The optional Pro Power Onboard system that can export up to 2.4 kW of power from the high-voltage battery is also unchanged.

The 2024 Ford E-Transit is available in two lengths, three roof heights, three body styles, and up to 487 cubic feet of cargo volume. Pricing starts at $51,095 (excluding shipping) with deliveries expected to start later this year. Ford says the refreshed E-Transit may also qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500.

Get the InsideEVs Newsletter
Sign Up Today
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com