Mercedes-Benz has announced US pricing for its first fully electric van in North America, the all-new eSprinter based on Mercedes-Benz Vans' new Electric Versatility Platform.

The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is available for order at authorized US dealerships starting now with a starting MSRP of $74,181, including a $2,295 destination and delivery charge. You may be tempted to think that the high price is due to the Chicken Tax, but that's not the case because the eSprinter for North America will dodge that as it will be assembled in Charleston, South Carolina.

Now, it's worth pointing out that while the Ford E-Transit starts at $51,890, the eSprinter comes as standard in the US in 170-inch long wheelbase cargo version – 280 inches total length – with a high-roof configuration, which translates into more payload and cargo capacity than the longest E-Transit with 148-inch wheelbase.

Power comes from a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with a usable capacity of 113 kilowatt-hours that's said to offer a WLTP range of around 249 miles. This means the actual EPA-estimated range will be lower, probably in the ballpark of 200 miles. Mercedes says the LFP chemistry is ideal for light commercial vehicles due to durability, with the added bonus of eliminating the use of any cobalt or nickel.

The Mercedes eSprinter comes with an on-board AC charger with a maximum charging power of 9.6 kW, while the standard maximum charging power at DC fast-charging stations is up to 50 kW. Optionally, customers can upgrade DC fast charging capability to up to 115 kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10 to 80 percent state of charge in just over 40 minutes.

The battery powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor that drives the rear axle. Weighing 286 pounds, the rear-mounted motor is described by the automaker as having "high efficiency and optimized thermal management." Mercedes offers the motor in two power levels, with 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts) or 201 hp (150 kW). Both deliver a torque of up to 295 pound-feet for at least 30 seconds.

To increase efficiency, the eSprinter features three different drive programs (eco, comfort and max range) and five recuperation stages. The automatic function (D Auto) lets the vehicle automatically define the energy recovery rate based on the traffic situation using input from a radar sensor.

The all-new eSprinter features the familiar Sprinter design and product highlights, offering a load capacity of 488 cubic feet, a maximum payload of 2,624 pounds, and a permissible gross vehicle weight of 4.25 tons. The electric van can be upfitted to a mobile workshop or a spacious delivery van.

Solutions from the brand's eXpertUpfitter program, such as shelving systems, workbenches, or heavy-duty wood floors for heavy loads, offer further available customization options for the load compartment.

Despite the hefty price tag, the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter offers many desirable features as optional extras. Those include the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) operating system, Navigation with "Electric Intelligence," digital rear view mirror, and more.

The eSprinter does come with a Battery Certificate and a maintenance package that includes the first four years of service in the purchase price. US deliveries will start in the second half of the year.