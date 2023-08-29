EV startup Canoo Technologies has introduced a second variant of its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) electric van, called the LDV 190.

Significantly longer than the existing LDV 130, the new variant expands Canoo's lineup into the the Class 2 electric cargo van segment.

Sharing the same Multi-Purpose Platform (MPP) with the LDV 130, the LDV 190 offers a larger cargo area of 172 cubic feet behind the standard bulkhead and therefore higher payload capacity (unspecified for now). An optional step bumper provides protection and additional access to the rear cargo area, while the front cabin offers more cargo in the optional single seat version.

The Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle 190 has a more beefed-up suspension system to handle the increased payload of Class 2 vehicles. Despite that, Canoo claims it features the same dynamic handling and performance as the LDV 130, courtesy of the firms patented steering by wire system.

While the payload capacity is higher and body length is longer, the wheelbase and low center of gravity are maintained from the LDV 130. Canoo says this ensures "predictable driving behavior at all speeds while maintaining maneuverability at slow speeds and in urban areas."

The LDV 190 also features a unique and patent-pending interchangeable rear cargo cartridge offering customers the ability to change between barn door, tambour door, and a split tailgate configuration that incorporates a loading ramp.

Customers will also have the choice of dual 50/50 barn doors with 270-degree hinges that fold backwards against the body and provide ease of cargo access and easier loading of large objects. Cargo density, access, and organization are maximized with available shelving systems, storage bins, and a unique sliding cargo floor with a 1,000-pound working capacity.

"This newest vehicle offers even greater space and flexibility for fleet owners with the same unique technologically advanced performance of our original LDV 130. As we build out our family of vehicles over time, we expect to continue to bring forward models and options that improve safety, reliability, performance and are zero emission," said Canoo's Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila.

With its increased size and capability, the LDV 190 fits between the existing LDV 130 and the forthcoming larger Canoo MPDV.

Canoo says it is making progress on achieving a "production readiness level" of 20,000 vehicles per year by the end of 2023. The company is building a vehicle assembly plant in Oklahoma City and a battery plant in Pryor, Oklahoma.

The EV startup plans to invest more than $320 million at the two sites and create more than 1,360 jobs. Canoo recently finalized incentive agreements with the state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation worth up to $113 million over 10 years. The workforce and economic development incentives for the two sites require the company to meet job creation and investment targets.