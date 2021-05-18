Canoo, the California-based EV startup famous for its scalable skateboard platform, has officially opened the order books for its lifestyle van. The vehicle starts at $34,750, but you will have to pay from $49,950 if you want the top of the range model and all you have to do to put your name down for one is to make a $100 deposit.

The company plans to ramp up production sometime this year and begin deliveries in 2022. Production won’t be ramped up in 2022, though, but it will be in 2023 when Canoo also plans to begin deliveries of its pickup truck based on the same underpinnings.

Tony Aquila, Chairman & CEO Canoo said

It's no longer a question of whether America will go EV – but when. Our line-up is future-forward and succeeds where others have struggled: Giving people the EV that works smarter for them at a price that can work for their budgets. That's why we are designing for flexible use cases and focused on productivity solutions. We are designing for people who work hard, play hard and need something reliable, that will last and give you value. We're for the 99% not the 1%. Our vehicle line-up is built for the backbone of America – to give you value so you can work smarter.

What is Canoo’s Lifestyle Vehicle like? Well, as its name suggests, it is a minivan type vehicle available in four trims: Base, Premium, Adventure and Delivery. The most powerful version will have up to 300 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque and a predicted one-charge range of around 250 miles.

The pickup that arrives one year later will be even more capable. Canoo says it will have over 500 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque, thanks to dual motors, a range of over 200 miles and a payload capacity of 1,800 pounds. No mention of its towing capabilities yet, but they surely will be announced closer to launch as they are an important metric for pickup buyers.

Canoo also shared some details on its upcoming Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle (MPDV), a fully-electric cargo van designed for small businesses and generally urban delivery duties. Pricing for the model has not yet been announced, but it will apparently have around 200 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. No word on payload capacity yet either.

