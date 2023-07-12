Canoo Technologies hasn't been in the news as much lately, but with many EV startups filing for bankruptcy these days, that's probably not a bad thing.

While the fate of the company is far from being sealed, Canoo has just announced a positive development in that it has delivered on time three Crew Transportation Vehicles (CTVs) to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

As stipulated in an earlier agreement, the electric people-movers will transport the astronauts to the launch pad for the Artemis lunar missions. The CTVs, which are based on the Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle electric minivan, are engineered to carry fully suited astronauts, flight support crew, and equipment to the launch pad.

The vehicles sport an exclusive interior and exterior design that promises to provide astronaut and crew comfort and safety while on the nine-mile journey to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center. Canoo said it will reveal images of the exterior and interior of the CTV later this year.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Artemis missions and to deliver NASA's first zero-emission built for mission crew transportation vehicles. It's a very proud day for Canoo and all of our partners who worked so hard to ensure we perform our part to transport the astronauts for the first nine miles of every launch." Tony Aquila, Chairman and CEO, Canoo

The Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle is currently listed with a starting MSRP of $39,950 (excluding destination charge), which is $5,200 higher that the price that was initially announced in May 2021. Mind you, the price is for the Delivery variant that features only two seats at the front and an enclosed cargo space behind. Canoo hasn't announced pricing for the more expensive passenger variant yet.

The Artemis II is the first crewed mission that is part of NASA's plan to establish a long-term presence at the Moon for scientific and exploration purposes.

The astronauts will get to the Moon after a 10-day flight that will test NASA's foundational human deep space exploration capabilities. It will also test the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft – for the first time with people onboard.