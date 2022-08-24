Last month, Walmart announced it would purchase 4,500 Canoo electric delivery vans, with an option to extend the order to 10,000 units.

Within two weeks of signing the purchase agreement, the first Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles (LDVs) hit the streets for testing, launching advanced deliveries for Walmart InHome with the goal of finalizing the unique configuration for the retailer's fleet.

Canoo LDVs were deployed for real world deliveries in a seven-days-a-week program in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex (DFW). The vehicles were used by Walmart's InHome delivery service, an optional add-on for Walmart+ members offering unlimited delivery from Walmart stores to their door and beyond.

"It's been awesome to work with Walmart's highly experienced team to rapidly deploy our LDVs in real world use cases to finalize a configuration for Walmart. Our LDV has been engineered to enable a wide range of package deliveries, including refrigerated items, groceries and general merchandise – and do it efficiently, emission free and with a high level of driver comfort and ergonomics. And we have been turning a lot of heads in the neighborhoods when driving by in our uniquely identifiable vehicles." Tony Aquila, Investor, Chairman & CEO at Canoo

The LDV is built on Canoo's proprietary multi-purpose platform (MPP) that integrates the motor, battery modules, critical driving components and proprietary flat leaf spring suspension. The MPP architecture is the foundation for all Canoo vehicles and it's said to enable more usable space for the cabin and cargo area.

The EV startup says the vehicle's interior is "customized to Walmart's specific use-case at competitive per stop economics." In addition, its modular design is adaptable to evolve with Walmart's business strategy.

Canoo's Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle is engineered for high frequency stop-and-go deliveries and rapid vehicle to door drop-off, including grocery and food/meal delivery. In the current configuration, it offers 120 cubic feet (3.4 cubic meters) of cargo volume and a 1,543-pound (700-kilogram) payload.

According to the company, the LDV is engineered with the driver in mind, as the smaller footprint, tight turning radius and ease of maneuverability make the LDV ideal for new and veteran delivery drivers. Furthermore, the van is said to allow for swift loading and unloading.

Walmart will use its fleet of Canoo LDVs to deliver online orders in a sustainable way, which will contribute to its goal to achieve zero-emissions by 2040.