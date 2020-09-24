The Canoo skateboard relies on a modular design, which the company says is truly unique to the industry. Essentially, it's a self-contained, fully functional electric vehicle chassis that can be driven entirely independent of having a complete vehicle attached. Canoo simply added a steering wheel and a racing seat to create the "SkateKart" for demonstration.

As you can see in the images and video, Canoo put professional driver Sara Price behind the wheel and hit the California desert to put the SkateKart to the ultimate test. Price is shown maxing out the powertrain, with its industry-exclusive Steer-by-Wire system, which eliminates the need to have mechanical connections between the vehicle's steering wheel and tires. In addition, the steering wheel can be moved to adapt to any cabin design or preferred driving position. Price shared:

“I was blown away by how fun it was to drive. The overall performance was impressive. The skateboard felt powerful, with smooth and dynamic handling, especially during high speed cornering. The drive-by-wire steering was something new for me and it felt like it was built for the track.”

Canoo says its design is the world’s flattest skateboard, which allows it to maximize interior volume on a compact exterior footprint, and scale new vehicle programs rapidly and without the high cost. The project is the backbone for all of Canoo's future products.

Canoo also developed its own set of proprietary high-performance powertrain systems for use with the modular skateboard platform. The skateboard accepts dual, front, or rear

motor configurations, and can achieve up to 500 horsepower and over 300 miles of range in dual-motor format.

The rear can deliver up to 300 horsepower while the front unit delivers 200 horsepower. Moreover, these units feature a 97% peak efficiency rating. To learn much more, follow the link to Canoo's official press release below.